Where is Raymond Moody now? Details explored ahead of Final Moments on Oxygen

The year 2009 witnessed the disappearance of Brittanee Drexel from Myrtle Beach and the case eventually led to the arrest of Raymond Moody after 13 years.

The 17-year-old resident of Chili, New York was on a trip to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina with her girlfriends when she disappeared under mysterious circumstances and never returned.

The murder case finally had a resolution in early May 2022 when one of the suspects, Raymond Moody, walked into the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office and turned himself in.

Moody provided the details of the location where he had buried Drexel's remains and was subsequently arrested for murder, kidnapping and first-degree criminal sexual misconduct.

The Final Moments episode 8 of Season 2 highlights the Brittanee Drexel murder case as the synopsis reads:

"A spring break trip to Myrtle Beach, S.C., is irresistible to teenager Brittanee Drexel, despite her mother's opposition. When she disappears from the beach town, it will take years for her family to learn the truth about what happened to her."

Raymond Moody has been sentenced to life in prison with two additional consecutive terms of 30 years. He is presently at the McCormick Correctional Institution.

Who is Raymond Moody? - Details explored

Thirteen years after the disappearance of the 17-year-old, a person of interest named Raymond Moody stepped into the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office under the charges of obstruction of justice and confessed his crimes.

Brittanee was on a trip to Myrtle Beach with her friends during spring break when she stepped out to meet a friend and never returned. The unfortunate event that took place on the night of April 25, 2009, led to a decade-long investigation with little to no end.

Drexel had stepped out around 8 in the night to meet a longtime friend as she walked 1.5 miles from the Bar Harbor Hotel beachfront to South Ocean Boulevard.

The surveillance footage recovered allowed the police to get in touch with her friends and the last person she met, Peter Brozowitz, but all of them were ruled out of the investigation.

A still of Raymond Moody (Image via Fox News)

A tip came in on August 1, 2011, from Moody's daughter who suspected her father's involvement in the Brittanee Drexel's murder. She made the call to the Myrtle Beach Police Department based on comments made by Moody’s girlfriend, Angel.

Moody later spoke to the Democrat & Chronicle after pleading guilty saying:

"I was a monster then and I was a monster when I took Brittanee Drexel's life. I don't have the words to express how horrible I feel ... I'm very sorry."

While the allegations surrounding Timothy Da'Shaun Taylor took up a chunk of the investigations in the leading years, Raymond Moody surfaced 13 years later, willing to speak to the state authorities.

How much time did Raymond Moody get for killing Brittanee Drexel?

Raymond Douglas Moody, a 62-year-old registered sex offender, was arrested for murder, kidnapping and first-degree criminal sexual misconduct on May 4, 2022. He was sentenced to prison for life and two more consecutive sentences for 30 years.

Moody had led the police to the site in the South Carolina woods where Brittanee Drexel's remains were excavated for three days and then matched to Drexel's DNA and dental records. He was considered a person of interest in Drexel's disappearance since as early as 2012.

Raymond Moody pleaded guilty to all the charges on October 19, 2022, and is currently at the South Carolina McCormick Correctional Institution sharing time with Alex Murdaugh.