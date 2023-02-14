Roger Holland, who once served in the Texas National Guard, was convicted in the 2013 murder case of his pregnant wife Margorie Holland and their unborn child. The 37-year-old victim was 15 weeks pregnant when Roger brutally strangled her to death and then staged a crime scene in their Apple Valley, Minnesota, home to make it look like an accident.

Digital evidence was used by authorities to incriminate Roger in the murder until a jury found him guilty on two counts each of first-degree murder and second-degree murder that same year. He was given two consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole.

According to reports, Roger Holland is currently serving time at the Minnesota Correctional facility in Rush City, Minnesota.

Roger Holland pictured with his wife Margorie (Image via The Cinemaholic)

ID's Fatal Vows is slated to further delve into the murders of Margorie Holland and her unborn child as well as explore the case against her husband Roger. The synopsis for the upcoming episode, titled Death Outranks Love, states:

"It's a military match made in heaven for Roger and Margorie, but a tangled web of financial secrets and twisted lies ruins the young couple's future; while the rise of their careers and romance seems meteoric, the ensuing fall is deadly."

The episode airs on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at 7:00 pm ET on ID.

In December 2013, 37-year-old ex-National Guard Roger Holland of Apple Valley, Minnesota, was found guilty of two counts each of first-degree murder and second-degree murder in the March 7 killing of his wife of three years, Margorie Holland, and her unborn child. He was first charged with four counts of murder in April of that year.

During a trial that lasted two weeks, a Dakota County jury faced the challenge of deciding whether Roger strangled his wife Margorie to death or the 37-year-old mother-to-be died after falling down the stairs at their home on 157th Street West in Apple Valley.

According to the defense, Roger Holland, who left the house that morning to get breakfast, returned home to find his pregnant wife unresponsive, lying face down on the floor wrapped in a blanket at the bottom of the stairs. He then rolled her body and administered CPR before calling 911 for assistance. The defense later argued that it was likely an outsider who entered the home and strangled her.

Roger Holland pictured with scratches on his face and neck after wife's death (Image via The Cinemaholic)

Sources state that when first responders arrived at their house, Margorie's body was cold, and she was neither breathing nor showing signs of a heartbeat. After failed resuscitation attempts, she was immediately rushed to Fairview Ridges Hospital in Burnsville, where she and her unborn child were pronounced dead.

Medical examiners also found multiple injuries on the victim's body, including bruising and abrasions on her head, face, hands, legs, ankles, and feet. They also claimed that Roger had visible scratches on his face and neck, and there were signs of a struggle. The defense, however, argued this claim attributing the scratches to rough s*x.

Prosecutors also presented the Hollands' phone records and messages sent to each other, which consisted of arguments between them in the weeks prior to the tragic incident. There were texts that also mentioned their tumbling financial situation. The night before March 7, Margorie even texted Roger, saying that she intended to divorce him and report him to cops "in the morning" for stealing her credit cards.

Roger Holland was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences on all four counts in pregnant wife's killing

After 11 hours of deliberation, the jury convicted Roger Holland guilty of killing his wife Margorie and unborn child. He was found guilty on all four counts, including two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder. His damning internet searches of deaths from broken necks and falling down stairs indicated advance planning. Thus, grounds for a first-degree murder conviction were established.

Holland, however, was not necessarily found guilty of intent to kill the 15-week-old fetus his wife was carrying to be convicted of the murder of an unborn child. The charges are validated if the jury determines that he killed the fetus while attempting to kill someone else.

He was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole and is currently serving time at the Minnesota Correctional facility in Rush City, Minnesota.

