Where was Sanctuary shot? Filming locations of Netflix's Sumo wrestling drama explored

Sanctuary is streaming on Netflix. The Japanese series hit the OTT platform on Thursday, May 4, 2023. The sumo wrestling-based show is about Kiyoshi aka Enno, a man who enters the arena. However, the Fukuoka native’s main motivation is not his love for the game but money. Described as a “tough, desperate kid,” Kiyoshi “becomes a sumo wrestler,” and captivates “fans with his cocky attitude — and upsetting an industry steeped in tradition,” Netflix describes the show.

As per reports, the maiden installment began its principal photography in January last year, with the team setting up camp in their native country, Japan. The Wataru Ichinose-led show was filmed in and around Tokyo, where several sumo rings were utilized.

From the trailer, which was dropped a couple of weeks back, we can understand that different streets, neighborhoods, and properties of the Japanese capital have been captured in the fresh launch.

Backed by Slow Tide, Sanctuary also stars Shota Sometani, Shioli Kutsuna, Tomorowo Taguchi, Kitarou, Katsuya Maiguma, and Hiroki Sumi. Further, performers including So Kaku, Akito Inui, Omusubi, Rio Teramoto, and Sei Ando, among others, are a part of season 1.

Netflix’s new launch, Sanctuary, has captured many sumo arenas in Tokyo

Portals state that since Sanctuary is a sports drama revolving around sumo wrestling, the cast and crew set up base in the relevant arenas. Ryogoku Kokugikan National Sumo Arena, located at 1 Chome-3-28 Yokoami in Sumida City, Tokyo, has served as the primary location for several such sequences.

The national wrestling stadium is noted for hosting several large sumo events across the world, and in Sanctuary, we will be able to see the action on the main stage as well as several backstages.

Apart from that, Toho Studios, part of which Netflix leased in 2021, doubled up as a production spot for the new show. The firm has leased stages 7 and 10 of the studio and in all probability, Sanctuary utilizes both.

Apart from that, the team has also tapped landmarks like Tokyo International Forum, Mode Gakuen Cocoon Tower, Asahi Beer Hall, and NTT Docomo Yoyogi Building for Sanctuary.

To note, several high-profile projects have been filmed in Tokyo. Films like Bullet Train (2022), Inception (2010), F9: The Fast Saga (2021), Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003), The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006), and Lost in Translation (2003), among others, have been shot in the ultramodern yet traditional city.

Tokyo remains on the bucket list of every wanderlust soul. Some of its top attractions are Tokyo Skytree, Sensoji Temple (Asakusa Kannon), Tokyo Metropolitan Government No.1 Building, and Azuma-bashi Bridge, among others. The city also boasts several theme parks like Tokyo Dome City Attractions, Sanrio Puroland, Tokyo Joypolis, and Ninja Trick House.

For foodies, the local dish platter has sushi, soba, monjayaki, fukagawa-meshi, Dojo-nabe, Yanagawa-nabe, and Chanko-nabe, among others. It’s advisable to carry cash as small eateries don’t accept cards. Also, one must not rub chopsticks together, as it’s considered an insult to the establishment.

When it comes to the weather, Tokyo enjoys Spring from March to May and this is the ideal time to visit the sparkling city. It's best to avoid a vacation from June to late October due to inconsistent weather and the probability of natural calamities.

All the eight episodes of Sanctuary are streaming on Netflix.

