Where are Skip and Theresa from Love in the Wild now? Relationship updates

Netflix’s Love in the Wild came out originally in 2011 as an NBC offering and ran for two seasons. The show, set in the Dominican Republic and Costa Rica, gave innumerable couples a chance to form bonds and find love and was hosted by Darren McMullen.

Season 1 came out in June 2011, while season 2 was released in June 2012. One of the couples that were seen in the first iteration was Skip and Theresa. The two were one of the innumerable couples that formed on the show.

However, unlike the likes of Heather and Miles, Skip and Theresa appear to have gone down their separate paths after appearing on the Netflix show. The two were one of the original couples, and their story proved to be one of the biggest highlights of the original Love in the Wild.

The two had an instant connection despite a few initial misunderstandings and ended up choosing each other right from the off. Here, we look at where the two eventually ended up after initially appearing on Love in the Wild back in 2011.

Love in the Wild’s Skip and Theresa are no longer together

The couple surely built a bond that was immediately strong enough to last outside the show as well. The two, however, ended up in different cities, and different career paths meant that while Skip stayed back in Massachusetts, Theresa moved to Arizona and is currently married to someone else.

The fact that the two returned to opposite coasts when they came back from Love in the Wild meant that maintaining the relationship proved to be a huge challenge. The breakup, however, proved to be amicable, and the two continue to remain friends currently as well.

Still, the ex-couple both appear to be happy in their present lives. Theresa has moved on from modeling and has since carved out a successful career in finance and tax strategy. She is also a published author and the founder of the Matt’s Place Foundation.

Theresa, now known as Theresa Whitlock-Wild, regularly shares updates about her life on social media. Her Instagram account and posts reveal a happy married life. She is a mother to a boy and also appears to be very fond of her pet dog.

Skip, on the other hand, is known to have made big moves in real estate since appearing on Love in the Wild. He appears to be doing well for himself and lives a luxurious life. The two surely have gone on different paths after their relationship that began and ended on Love in the Wild.

Still, both Skip and Theresa have gone on to create successful careers and appear happy with where life has taken them. Theresa appears to have permanently moved to Phoenix but seemingly travels regularly.

Skip, on the other hand, appears to not have changed much since appearing on the show. He does not seem to be active on social media, although it has been claimed by multiple sources that he is currently the Assistant Vice President at Lattuca Services in Massachusetts.