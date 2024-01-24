Where was Ted Lasso filmed? All shooting locations explored

Entering the world of a beloved TV show is a dream for many fans, and Apple TV's Ted Lasso, with its heartwarming narrative and endearing characters, is no exception. As season 3 brought the series to a close, here’s looking back into the show's charming backdrops.

From the picturesque streets to the lively pubs, Ted Lasso's filming locations hold the key to experiencing the magic. In this article, we take a look at the real-life places that became the heart and soul of AFC Richmond's world and brought the series to life.

Ted Lasso's filming locations

Richmond Green

Ted Lasso's morning strolls and therapeutic sessions with Sharon Fieldstone take place in the enchanting Richmond Green. This 12-acre park, surrounded by historic townhouses, the Richmond Palace, and the Richmond Theater, serves as a recurring backdrop throughout the series.

It witnessed Dr. Fieldstone's biking accident, Roy Kent's coaching endeavors with the West London Under 9 Girls’ team, and formed a part of Ted and Coach Beard's daily commute to and from the stadium.

The Prince’s Head: Ted’s The Crown & Anchor

The charming 300-year-old English pub known as The Prince’s Head in real life transforms into The Crown & Anchor in Ted Lasso. While only the exterior of the pub was used in filming, it serves as a gathering place for footballers, sports fans, and locals alike.

Darts, chess, karaoke, and philosophical discussions over pints make this pub a pivotal setting in the series. This iconic pub, though rooted in reality, became an emblem of the camaraderie and shared moments in the series.

Paved Court, Richmond: Ted's Street

Coach Beard was often shown patiently waiting for Ted outside his apartment, a fictional address shown as 9 1/2 Paved Court in the series. Ted's charming apartment, Coach Beard's coffee rendezvous, and the narrow, cobblestone street—Paved Court captures the essence of Ted's daily life.

Lined with chocolatiers, fashion boutiques, gift shops, cafés, and jewelers, this street encapsulates the quaint charm of Richmond. The vibrant atmosphere and picturesque surroundings of Paved Court contribute to the immersive experience.

SkyEx Community Stadium: AFC Richmond's Practice Pitch

For fans eager to witness the training sessions at AFC Richmond's practice pitch, SkyEx Community Stadium is the place to be. The field where these practices were filmed belongs to Hayes & Yeading United Football Club.

Selhurst Park: The Home of AFC Richmond

Nelson Road, the game-day stadium for AFC Richmond, is brought to life by Selhurst Park. Home to the real-life Premier League team Crystal Palace FC, this stadium mirrors the fictional Richmond's colors of red and blue. The show refers to it as the ‘dog track’, a nod to the area's prior history with greyhound racing and Richmond’s mascot.

About the series

The American sports comedy-drama TV series developed by Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, and Joe Kelly originated from Sudeikis's portrayal of the character in NBC Sports's promotional media for England's Premier League coverage.

The show revolves around Ted Lasso, an American college football coach hired to lead an English soccer team in London. Initially, the team's owner hopes Ted's lack of experience will fail, but his upbeat leadership proves unexpectedly successful.

The third and final season premiered on 15 March 2023. Viewers can stream all 3 seasons of Ted Lasso on AppleTV+.