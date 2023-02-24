Where was The Consultant shot? Filming locations of the Prime Video series explored

The Consultant is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Created by Tony Basgallop of Inside Men fame, the dark comedy stars twice Academy Awardee Christoph Waltz in the titular role. The same-named novel by Bentley Little served as the inspiration for the TV series.

The focus of the show, according to the synopsis, is on Regus Patoff (Waltz), a Crimea native who has been referred to as a "mysterious consultant." He seemingly intends to rescue CompWare, a video game company.

The Los Angeles-based firm is struggling royally after the sudden and violent demise of its young founder and also after a "prominent merger" failed. From the promotional images and videos released so far, it’s understood that Patoff is off-putting and a man of fewer words and more action, but not in a good way.

Apart from Christoph Waltz’s arresting execution as Patoff, the trailers and teasers for The Consultant also astonish your visual senses. The office scenes in particular are impressive and stylish.

The Consultant was shot in two California cities

Reports state that the pilot episode of The Consultant was shot in December 2021, and in March last year, principal photography for season 1 of the workplace thriller series commenced. They called it a wrap in June 2022.

Since the new series is centered in Los Angeles, California, all eight of its episodes were shot there, saving the production crew the trouble of traveling to far-flung locations. Apart from LA, cameras also spotted the cast and crew of the Prime show in Culver City.

1) Los Angeles, California

Nicknamed "The Entertainment Capital of the World," "La-la-land," and "Tinseltown," among others, Los Angeles is for starry-eyed dreamers who want to make it big in showbiz.

Among the top five most expensive cities in the US in terms of housing costs, Los Angeles is home to landmarks like Universal Studios Hollywood, Griffith Park, and Griffith Observatory, Disneyland Resort, Hollywood (of course), The Getty Center, and Petersen Automotive Museum, among many others.

One of the many LA studios was used for the office scenes in The Consultant. Apart from Universal, production giants Sony Pictures, Walt Disney Studios, Warner Bros., and Paramount Pictures have studios in LA.

It’s also the birthplace of remarkable actors and actresses like Leonardo DiCaprio, Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Aniston, the late Marilyn Monroe, Jake Gyllenhaal, Andrew Garfield, etc.

According to portals, people staying in or visiting LA can easily spot celebrities in places like TCL Chinese Theater, Erewhon Market, Dolby Theater, The Grove, Craig’s restaurant, All Time restaurant, Tower Bar, and Mother Wolf, among others.

The expansive metro's financial operations depend on the entertainment industry, international trade, aerospace, technology, petroleum, tourism, fashion, and apparel.

2) Culver City

Located 12.1 miles from Los Angeles, Culver City served as another filming location for The Consultant. It comes under Los Angeles County.

Top productions, including Citizen Kane, The Wizard of Oz, Gone With the Wind, and the TV series I Love Lucy, were lensed out in Culver City.

Closer to the celebrity-splattered city of Beverly Hills than LA, Culver City houses the headquarters of National Public Radio West and Sony Pictures Entertainment.

The Wende Museum of the Cold War, Museum of Jurassic Technology, Baldwin Hills Scenic Overlook, Star Eco Station, and Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery have been marked as some of the top tourist attractions in Culver City.

The Consultant is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Poll : 0 votes