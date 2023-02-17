Real Time With Bill Maher episode 5: HBO reveals star-studded guest lineup and release date

Episode 5 of Real Time With Bill Maher season 21 will feature three guests: Christoph Waltz, Ari Melber, and Sarah Isgur. The episode will be released on Friday, February 17, 2023, at 10 pm ET/ 7 pm PT.

2023 has been a busy year for HBO, with the network focused on delivering quality shows over and over again. The much-anticipated season 21 of the show kicked off on January 20, 2023, with quite a few interesting names appearing on the show since the beginning. The Hollywood Reporter described the show as,

“Amid a bleak talk show landscape, Maher achieves the unthinkable: He consistently gets people talking.”

News of Christoph Waltz, Ari Melber, and Sarah Isgur appearing as guests on Real Time With Bill Maher was revealed in a press release by Warner Media. The press release said,

“This week features a one-on-one interview with two-time Academy Award®-winning actor and star of new series “The Consultant” on Amazon Prime, Christoph Waltz. This week’s panel discussion includes Ari Melber, host of MSNBC’s “The Beat With Ari Melber” and staff writer for The Dispatch, host of “The Dispatch Podcast,” and contributor and political analyst for ABC News, Sarah Isgur.”

The Real Time With Bill Maher episode will feature a one-on-one interview with Christoph Waltz. Waltz is an Austrian-German actor best known for playing the bad guy and various supporting roles in English-language movies for over a decade and a half. Most active in the USA, he has won several awards, including two Academy Awards, two Golden Globe Awards, two BAFTA Awards, and two Screen Actors Guild Awards.

He is probably best known for his roles in Quentin Tarantino's films, Inglourious Basterds and Django Unchained.

Along with Waltz, the show will also feature Ari Melber in panel discussions. He is an American attorney and journalist, as well as the chief legal correspondent for MSNBC and host of The Beat with Ari Melber. His show became the "longest-running" show at "MSNBC's 6 p.m. hour in network history" in 2021, beating "CNN in total viewers" and performing better against Fox News "than any other show before it." It was even nominated for a 2020 Emmy Award for Outstanding Live Interview.

Lastly, the panel discussion will also feature Sarah Isgur. She is an American attorney, political commentator, and former spokesperson for the United States Department of Justice.

While she was serving in the Trump administration, she defended the family separation policy and also Executive Order 13769, aka the "Trump travel ban." She hosts the podcast Advisory Opinions for The Dispatch.

