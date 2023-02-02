The Portable Door trailer, release date, cast, and everything we know so far

Sky Network is all set to open a door—specifically, The Portable Door—to some all-new adventures that will take fans for a brilliant spin across London. The film stars Sam Neill and Christoph Waltz and will be released exclusively on Sky. Recently, the movie's trailer was made available online, and it has since garnered a lot of interest. It appears to be as spectacular as fans could hope for.

The Portable Door is helmed by Australian director Jeffrey Walker, who has a solid track record. The fantasy-adventure film is adapted from Tom Holt's seven-book fantasy series of the same name. The novel series is a big hit among YA audiences.

On April 7, 2023, both the US and the UK will see the world premiere of The Portable Door. Read on to find out more about the upcoming Jeffrey Walker film and its recently released trailer.

The Portable Door trailer: A whole world of adventure awaits

While a great trailer does not always imply a great film, it is very important in generating the initial buzz that will help the film's popularity one day. This is exactly what The Portable Door has done.

The brilliant and quirky trailer is perfectly paced and reveals a lot about the plot while also not giving much away. In the beautifully edited and shot trailer, the young Paul Carpenter and his colleague Sophie Pettingel go on a bizarre adventure while Paul is employed by an institution that stages coincidences and alters fates.

Then the trailer reveals the magical portable door, an artifact that can transport people to any place in the world. While the possibilities with this door are infinite, so is the danger. This danger is aided by Humphrey Wells, the CEO of the company, and middle manager Dennis Tanner.

The synopsis for The Portable Door reads:

"Paul Carpenter is an intern at a mysterious London firm with unconventional employers, including a CEO who wants to disrupt the ancient magical world with modern corporate practices."

The film additionally stars Miranda Otto as Countess Judy, Damon Herriman as Monty Smith-Gregg, Sophie Wilde as Sophie Pettingel, Sam Neill as Dennis Tanner, Jessica De Gouw as Rosie Tanner, Rachel House as Nienke Van Spee, Patrick Gibson as Paul Carpenter, and Christopher Sommers as Arthur Tanner Goblin.

Sam Neil spoke at length about the film in an interview with THR. He described the premise, saying:

"This young character lives in London and he’s looking for a job, and he sort of chances his way into a position at a company which he doesn’t quite understand. It’s called HW Wells and they’re like Barclays Bank...But nothing is quite as it seems, and his job is not going to be what he was promised."

It continues,

"He learns that this is a company that doesn’t have an underbelly — it has an underworld. And what happens in that underworld is very interventionist, shall we say, with what happens in the upper world, the one that you and I live in."

This promising film will premiere on April 7, 2023. Stay tuned for more updates.

