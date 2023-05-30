Where was The Idol shot? Filming locations of the Weekend's controversial new series explored

The much-awaited HBO drama television series The Idol is all set to debut on June 2, 2023, at 9 pm ET. The show managed to make headlines because of the controversial topics it depicts. It is already on its way to becoming the most talked about series even before its premiere.

The show follows Jocelyn, a rising pop star, who is desperate to make a comeback after her nervous breakdown. She aligns with music producer and nightclub owner Tedros in her quest to do so, who, unbeknownst to Jocelyn, is also the leader of a modern-day cult. The two engage in a complicated and toxic relationship, which Jocelyn's friends oppose. They think Tedros is 'brainwashing' her.

The official synopsis of the show, as per HBO, reads:

"After a nervous breakdown derailed Jocelyn’s last tour, she’s determined to claim her rightful status as the greatest and s*xiest pop star in America. Her passions are reignited by Tedros, a nightclub impresario with a sordid past. Will her romantic awakening take her to glorious new heights or the deepest and darkest depths of her soul?"

The Idol features a star-studded cast that has fans already counting down the seconds until its eventual premiere. The show is helmed by Lily-Rose Depp and Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye, who play the roles of Jocelyn and Tedros, respectively. In supporting and pivotal roles the show includes the likes of award-winning actor and director Dan Levy, singer Troye Sivan, widely popular Blackpink's Jennie Kim, and Bodies Bodies Bodies star Rachel Senott, among others.

The Idol comes from Sam Levinson, the creator of the critically acclaimed show Euphoria, which has managed to take the world by storm in recent times.

The Idol filming locations: Los Angeles, California, and more

According to IMDb, the majority of the HBO music drama show was shot in Los Angeles, California. It is known as the entertainment capital of the world.

The beautiful manor that featured prominently in The Idol's trailer has managed to capture the attention of many fans, and it has come to light that the location is none other than The Weeknd's $70 million personal mansion in Bel-Air. According to Rolling Stone's sources, the singer apparently put forth the idea of using his mansion for the purpose of shooting the show to save on costs. The sources reported:

"He [The Weeknd] helped compensate for the cost of renting actress Alyson Hannigan’s former Encino pad, which had previously served as the headquarters of the cult Tesfaye’s character ran.”

The show is also reported to have filmed scenes at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California, during The Weeknd's After Hours Til Dawn tour. Seeing as the show will feature Lily-Rose Depp's character Jocelyn performing in front of a huge crowd, it is reasonable to assume that the scenes shot at SoFi stadium pertain to those particular storylines.

In September 2022, during the aforementioned tour, Lily-Rose Depp, in character, came out on the stage and apparently introduced The Weeknd's character Tedros to the stage. She said:

“Tonight is incredibly special because I have the opportunity to introduce you to the love of my life—the man who pulled me through the darkest hours and into the light.”

The crowd, as reported by numerous fans, was very perplexed about what was happening on the stage.

The Idol is all set to premiere on June 2, 2023, at 9 pm ET on HBO.

