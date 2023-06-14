Where was The Surrogacy shot? Filming locations of Netflix's Mexican series explored

The Surrogacy is a new Mexican drama series premiering on Netflix on June 14, 2023, at 3:01 am ET. Starring Leticia Calderón as Yeni, the show follows her character's involuntary involvement in surrogacy to rescue her father. Yeni's path becomes intertwined with a wealthy family fiercely dedicated to preserving their social status at any expense.

Created by Aida Guajardo, The Surrogacy is an extraordinary production that showcases the breathtaking beauty and vibrant culture of Mexico. Renowned for its rich history, stunning architecture, and diverse neighborhoods, Mexico City provides the perfect backdrop for the unfolding drama in the series.

Here is the synopsis of The Surrogacy, as stated by IMDb:

"A woman rents her womb to a powerful family of Mexican businessmen to save her father's life. After her delivery, she wakes up in a hospital where she is given a baby who was born with a physical disability. Years later, her life will confront her again with that moment, to discover the truth."

The Surrogacy is exclusively filmed in Mexico

Mexico, officially known as the United Mexican States, boasts an extensive coastline along the Pacific Ocean, the Gulf of California, the Gulf of Mexico, and the Caribbean Sea, creating a diverse and expansive landscape.

The bustling capital, Mexico City, takes the spotlight as the primary shooting location for The Surrogacy. The dedicated production team traversed the city, setting up camp at various sites to capture scenes against fitting backdrops.

Notable among these are: the Historic Center of Mexico City, the Plaza de las Tres Culturas, the Museum of Modern Art (Museo de Arte Moderno), the majestic Chapultepec Castle, and the National Art Museum.

Additionally, the show takes advantage of Mexico City's diverse range of settings, including its bustling markets, picturesque parks, and trendy neighborhoods, adding depth and authenticity to the storytelling.

Several popular shows and movies have been filmed in Mexico, including Narcos, Roma, Coco, Y Tu Mamá También, and Amores Perros. The country's diverse landscapes, vibrant culture, and stunning locations have attracted filmmakers from around the world, making it a prime destination for captivating on-screen storytelling.

Everything to know about The Surrogacy starring Shani Lozano, Luis Ernesto Franco, and others

The Surrogacy follows a courageous woman (Yeni) who becomes a surrogate for a powerful Mexican business family to save her father - a decision that sets off a life-altering chain of events. In the trailer, Yeni wakes up in the hospital after giving birth and realizes the child has unexpected disabilities, leading her to question the circumstances.

Years later, fate reunites her with the haunting memory, and she embarks on a quest for truth, uncovering deception and unexpected revelations. This show challenges societal norms, exposing the emotional turmoil of a surrogate mother and exploring power dynamics between the businessmen and those entangled in their influence.

This show features a talented cast including Shani Lozano in the role of Yeni, Leticia Calderón portraying Elena, Minnie West as Victoria, Emmanuel Orenday as Santiago, Marcela Guirado as Ana, and Luis Ernesto Franco as Roberto. Together, they bring depth and nuance to their characters, adding layers of emotion and authenticity to the gripping storyline.

Watch The Surrogacy on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at 3:01 am ET, on Netflix.

