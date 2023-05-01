Where was The Tailor shot? Filming locations of Netflix's Turkish series explored

The upcoming Turkish series The Tailor (original title Terzi) features an impressive cast that includes Çağatay Ulusoy, Salih Bademci, Sifanur Gul, and Olgun Simsek. The series is produced by OGM pictures and directed by Cem Karci. According to CinemaBlend, it will be available for streaming on May 2, 2023, at 3:01 am ET.

The Tailor was filmed entirely in Istanbul, Turkey. The series showcases the beauty and vibrancy of the city, with many scenes being filmed in iconic locations such as the Grand Bazaar, the Galata Tower, and the Bosphorus Bridge. Istanbul serves as a character in its own right, and the series does an excellent job of capturing its unique energy and atmosphere.

Netflix's Turkish series The Tailor filming locations

Filming for The Tailor began on March 29, 2022, where Cagatay Ulusoy had previously shot his short film Birdie and made a guest appearance in the series Menajerimi Ara. Some locations where the series was filmed include:

1) Istanbul, Turkey

Since the majority of The Tailor story is set in Istanbul, the production team has filmed most of the pivotal sequences in and around the city.

The district of Kadıköy, located on the northwestern side of Turkey, is one of the most prominent production locations for the mystery series. The Yoğurtçu Parkı in Osmanağa, Kadıköy, is a notable site that serves as a filming location for the series.

Several other sites and destinations in Istanbul serve as backdrops for different exterior scenes in the series. These include Abdi İpekçi Street, the Grand Bazaar, Galleria Ataköy, and Grand Avenue of Pera. These locations add depth and richness to the series and showcase the beauty and vibrancy of Istanbul.

The Grand Bazar is a sprawling marketplace, one of the oldest and largest in the world, and is a key filming location for the series. The vibrant colors, bustling atmosphere, and intricate craftsmanship on display here perfectly capture the spirit of the series and its characters.

2) Kırklareli Province, Turkey

Kirklareli was chosen as a filming locale for The Tailor to shoot the flashback scenes. Kirklareli is a city located in the northwestern part of Turkey, near the border with Bulgaria, and the city is known for its historical landmarks, including the Ottoman-era Kırklar Mosque and the 14th-century fortress of Kırklareli Castle.

The series also features the locales of Kışlacık, a village in the District of Vize, which appears regularly throughout various episodes of the drama series. The village's vast and versatile landscape is partly due to its location, surrounded by the Black Sea to the east, making it an ideal filming site for shows like The Tailor.

The filming locations of the show are as diverse and captivating as the story itself. From the bustling streets of Istanbul to the serene beauty of the Kışlacık, each setting adds depth and richness to the series' narrative.

What is The Tailor about?

Netflix's upcoming release is a Turkish mystery drama series based on a true story. The show, created by Onur Güvenatam, follows the life of Peyami Dokumacı, a charming and successful young tailor who inherits his grandfather’s exceptional tailoring skills and business.

After his grandfather's death, Peyami decides to bring his father, Mustafa, who has childlike intelligence, into his life without anyone knowing. However, things become more complicated when a beautiful client and bride-to-be named Esvet enters his life.

The plot centers around the tailor, who is asked to create a wedding dress for his best friend's fiancée. However, the trio are keeping secrets from each other that can have significant consequences on their lives.

Watch the Turkish series on May 2, 2023, at 3:01 am ET only on Netflix.

