The Tailor on Netflix: Release date, air time, plot, cast, and more details

Netflix's latest Turkish drama series, The Tailor, is all set to hit the streaming platform on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at 3:01 am ET, as per CinemaBlend. The show revolves around a tailor tasked with sewing a wedding dress for his best friend's fiancée. However, the three have been hiding secrets from each other that could potentially change their lives forever.

The series stars Çagatay Ulusoy in the titular role, along with numerous others essaying crucial supporting characters. It is directed by Cem Karci, based on a script penned by Rana Mamatlıoğlu and Bekir Baran Sıtkı.

Netflix's The Tailor trailer offers a peek into the life of an enigmatic man

Netflix released the official trailer for The Tailor on April 24, 2023, and it offers a glimpse of the numerous pivotal events set to unfold in the new series.

The trailer opens with protagonist Peyami introducing himself to a young woman named Firuze. It then goes on to give viewers a glimpse of what all is set to happen in the story. However, it does this without giving away any major spoilers that could potentially ruin the viewing experience.

Overall, the trailer maintains a highly mysterious and frightening tone that fans of horror and thriller shows would certainly love. Along with the trailer, Netflix has also put out the official synopsis of the show, which states:

''A famous tailor begins to sew a wedding dress for his best friend's fiancée, but all three have dark secrets that will soon upend their lives.''

Based on the official trailer and synopsis, viewers can expect the show to be rooted in a powerful and complex character study of a mysterious man. Viewers who enjoyed Netflix's acclaimed Turkish thriller dramas like Chokehold and The Protector should definitely check out this latest release.

Details regarding the total number of episodes in the show have not been revealed yet, but fans can expect all episodes to arrive on Netflix on the same day, i.e. on May 2, 2023.

In brief, about The Tailor plot and cast

The thriller series features noted actor Çagatay Ulusoy in the lead role as Peyami. He's a highly skilled taylor with an enigmatic personality.

Peyami is the protagonist of the film and the story is told from his point of view. It'll be interesting to see how his character will be explored. Ulusoy looks brilliant in the series' trailer, perfectly embodying his character's traits and promising to deliver a powerful performance in the show.

Apart from The Tailor, he's known for his performances in numerous other films and TV shows like The Protector, Adını Feriha Koydum, Kağıttan Hayatlar, and Yeşilçam, among many more.

angela thompson🦋📺🎥🎬🦋 @angelathompson5



netflix.com/gb/title/81590… Oh this Turkish drama looks interesting. “The Tailor” on Netflix Oh this Turkish drama looks interesting. “The Tailor” on Netflixnetflix.com/gb/title/81590…

Featuring alongside him in another significant role is actor Salih Bademci, who portrays the character of Dimitri. More details regarding his character are currently being kept under wraps, but fans can expect him to play a key role in the story.

Bademci also has acting credits in projects like Ulan Istanbul, Kiralık Aşk, and İstanbullu Gelin, among many more.

Other cast members of the show include Ece Sükan, Olgun Şimşek, and many more.

Don't forget to watch The Tailor on Netflix on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes