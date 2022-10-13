Black Widows: Kiss, Marry, Kill: Where is Thomas Bragg's wife Mary Ann now?

Former long-haul trucker Thomas Bragg's wife, Mary Ann, was found guilty in her husband's bludgeoned-to-death murder case. Ann allegedly killed Bragg after getting frustrated from "being a nursemaid for a cripple," given the severe leg injury that he sustained in an accident months ago.

Authorities also claimed she wished to claim a $25,000 life insurance that she took on his behalf without his knowledge.

One of their neighbors found Thomas' body in their Thomaston, Georgia, home on September 9, 2002. A trail of evidence indicated that Mary Ann was behind the brutal murder and about four years later, in 2006, a jury finally found her guilty. She was sentenced to life in prison without parole and remains incarcerated at Pulaski State Prison for Women in Georgia.

Black Widows: Kiss, Marry, Kill will recount the horrific murder case of Thomas Bragg and his wife's role in it. The episode, titled Broken Vows, will air on ID this Thursday, October 13, 2022, at 9 pm ET.

A failed alibi and incriminating evidence confirmed Mary Ann's involvement in husband Thomas Bragg's murder

At the time of his murder in September 2002, Thomas Bragg was married to a mother-of-three named Mary Ann, who seemingly found out about her husband's murder just like others when she returned home. She admitted that she had left the house at around 6.30 am to go see her psychiatrist in LaGrange when she was brought in for questioning. She claimed that he was alive when she left.

Even though the case detectives thought her behavior was rather strange, they lacked any conclusive proof that she was responsible for Bragg's murder. They submitted her clothing for testing, and the results revealed no signs of blood or other suspicious substances. Additionally, her alibi was credible.

Not long after, detectives learned that Thomas Bragg and Mary Ann's marriage was turbulent and that she was far from the perfect wife she claimed to be - taking care of her crippled husband and other things. News of her multiple affairs and promiscuity surfaced along with a tip from her son-in-law who claimed that she asked him to "get rid of" her former husband once years ago.

Moreover, Mary Ann stood to receive $25,000 in life insurance claims, which she took out in her husband's name months ago without his knowledge. Her alibi friend, Penny Carter, gave statements that had major discrepancies and claimed that her memories from that morning were particularly hazy. However, she asserted that she may have seen Mary discard items at various locations.

Her psychiatrist's report suggested that she knew about husband Thomas Bragg's death even before she was informed about it, which led to all the fingers pointing at her. The victim's daughter Christy Bragg Coker reportedly said:

"According to the doctor’s notes, Mary Ann Bragg appeared to be distraught and made the comment to the doctor that she had just found out that her husband had been killed."

What is known about her current whereabouts?

Mary Ann Bragg was apprehended on November 8, 2005, and charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and malice murder. She was found guilty on all counts in September 2006 and given a life sentence without the possibility of parole. She is currently completing her jail term at Georgia's Pulaski State Prison for Women.

Thomas Bragg's case will air on Black Widows: Kiss, Marry, Kill's upcoming episode this Thursday, October 13, 2022.

