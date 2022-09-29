Why did Sylvia Mitchell murder her elderly husband, Andrew Vlasto? Murder motive explored ahead of Black Widows: Kiss, Marry, Kill episode

Black Widows: Kiss, Marry, Kill on ID is slated to re-examine a Gypsy woman named Sylvia Mitchell's role in elderly and wealthy husband Andrew Vlasto's 1993 murder by poisoning. The episode, titled Gypsy Hustle, will air on the channel this Thursday, September 29, 2022, at 9:00 pm ET. Here's what the official synopsis of the upcoming episode says:

"When 85-year-old bachelor Andrew Vlasto meets a mysterious woman at his local diner, he thinks the gorgeous young woman is his perfect match. But, as his life starts to take chaotic turns, his family wonders if a con artist is manipulating him."

In June 2000, Sylvia Mitchell admitted to killing her 85-year-old elderly husband of three months, Andrew Vlasto, using prescribed medication to make it seem as natural as possible. She claimed she did so in an attempt to steal his money, given that his retirement fund alone summed up to $500,000.

Mitchell pleaded guilty and was convicted of second-degree manslaughter, grand larceny, and perjury and received a minimum sentence of five to 15 years in prison. It was also discovered that she belonged to the Tene Bimbo Gypsy criminal family and had drugged the elderly man over time with the help of her other husband.

Learn more about Sylvia Mitchell's involvement in husband Andrew Vlasto's murder ahead of the Black Widows: Kiss, Marry, Kill episode premiere.

Sylvia Mitchell worked as Andrew Vlasto's housekeeper before their secret marriage

In 1993, Andrew Vlasto was allegedly drugged by his wife of three months, Sylvia Mitchell, in a plot to loot his retirement fund. (Image via Unknown Gender History, shutterjack/Getty Images)

A retired, gray-haired Andrew Vlasto met the gorgeous 27-year-old Sylvia Mitchell at a McDonald's on 23rd Street in Chelsea. It was quite evident that Mitchell got under his skin, given that not long after their encounter, the woman started working as his housekeeper for about two years and then became his wife after he proposed for marriage in 1993.

Sources state that Mitchell married Vlasto, the rich and elderly Greek immigrant, despite having three children with her common-law Gypsy husband, Ephrem Tene Bimbo, with whom she lived in Las Vegas for years. Their marriage, however, was later dubbed an "illegal sham," given that the nuptials took place in the absence of witnesses.

It was later revealed that in October 1993, Mitchell allegedly began delivering drugged meals to Vlasto in order to make her mission to defraud him of his money a little easier. A few days later, Mitchell brought Vlasto to Bellevue Hospital Center in New York, where it was confirmed that the drug overdose was the reason for his failing health.

Andrew Vlasto's family members suspected Sylvia Mitchell's involvement from the start

Andrew Vlasto was hospitalized, nearly on the verge of death, three months after the wedding, making his family members wonder what transpired in that short time. However, it was only after he fell sick that his family learned of his secret marriage. The new wife also prohibited others from visiting him at the hospital, which only raised concerns and questions amongst the relatives.

Sources stated that the family, especially his nephews, had to seek a lawyer's assistance for the hospital to allow them to visit him. According to one of Vlasto's nephews, James, Mitchell exploited her position as his wife to prevent his relatives and friends from visiting him while he lay on his death bed.

Andrew Vlasto died on November 10, and his family, with James at the forefront, immediately started their protracted fight to prevent Mitchell from acquiring the whole inheritance and putting her in jail. They were sure that Mitchell was drugging him, especially after James was tipped about multiple San Francisco elderly men being "slowly poisoned to death."

Despite Mitchell's protests, an autopsy was conducted after his death, which revealed that Vlasto died from sepsis and pneumonia, which was "complicated by an overdose" of multiple prescribed medications. According to court documents, Mitchell obtained the medications on a friend's prescription and supplied them to Vlasto.

James Vlasto assisted the case by gathering proof that his uncle was given barbiturates and opiates by his then-wife, hunted Sylvia Mitchell across the nation - a search that started not long after his uncle's death - prevented her from getting all but $80,000 of his fortune, and pushed state prosecutors to look into the issue.

Learn more about the case around Sylvia Mitchell for allegedly murdering her husband of three months on ID's Black Widows: Kiss, Marry, Kill this September 29, 2022, at 9 pm ET.

