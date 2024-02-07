Where are Timothy Parlin and Shawn Gant-Benalcazar now? Details explored ahead of See No Evil on ID

The upcoming episode of See No Evil on Investigation Discovery is all set to shed light on a burglary attempt by Timothy Parlin and Shawn Gant-Benalcazar, which allegedly went wrong and resulted in three deaths: that of Kathy Blair and Billie and Sidney Shelton, all of whom lived close by in Austin. The murders shook the quaint neighborhood and even sparked discussions of a serial killer on the loose.

The murders date back to 2014, when Joe, Kathy Blair's son, discovered his mother lying in a pool of blood in a house that had every sign of a burglary. Days later, a similar incident shook the neighborhood as Billie and Sidney Shelton were found beaten and stabbed to death in what was described as "similar circumstances."

The upcoming episode of See No Evil, which premieres at 9.00 PM ET on February 7, 2024, will feature this brutal case. Its synopsis reads:

"Choir director Kathy Blair's son discovers her murdered at home; detectives find camera footage containing a shadowy figure that might just be their killer; the murder of a couple nearby sparks fears this might be the work of a serial killer."

Following the investigation, Shawn Gant-Benalcazar was found guilty of capital murder and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Timothy Parlin was also handed a life sentence without the possibility of parole. Both are still in prison to this day.

How did the police catch Timothy Parlin and Shawn Gant-Benalcazar?

Following the murder of Kathy Blair, the police could not really locate any trace of the killer because the killer(s) did not leave any DNA traces. However, Kathy left behind a crucial clue that led to the downfall of both Timothy Parlin and Shawn Gant-Benalcazar.

Kathy had mentioned to her friends that she had hired Timothy for a yard job and had found him creepy. As authorities looked into him, they also discovered that he was connected to the other couple who were murdered.

After finding this connection, the police searched Timothy's home and discovered a receipt from a pawn shop for a trinket that belonged to Kathy. To add to this, Timothy was also an ex-felon convicted of stealing jewelry.

A neighbor, who was testing his thermal camera the night of the murder, had footage of a sedan pulling over and a man with a twisted walk getting into Kathy's house.

The police also located a sedan that belonged to Timothy's sister. Authorities found traces of Kathy's blood on the seats. This allowed the police to charge Timothy.

Timothy Parlin also indicted Shawn Gant-Benalcazar. The police did not suspect him initially as he did not have a criminal background and instead had a degree in Microbiology and used to be a science teacher at a high school.

Though the police initially spoke to him in a bid to clear him, his testimonies varied greatly, and he eventually gave it away. The police also noticed that Shawn had a slightly tilted walk, something that the thermal camera had caught on the supposed suspect.

Shawn ultimately confessed to killing Kathy, revealing that he did not intend to. He said:

"[She] lunged at me, grabbed the knife, tried to wrestle it out of my hand, and it was a struggle. And I stabbed her in the neck… I didn’t even want to do it. I was trying to get the jewelry without doing it."

Where are Timothy Parlin and Shawn Gant-Benalcazar now?

Both the perpetrators were ultimately charged with murder. Prosecutors believed that Timothy Parlin was the mastermind of the plan, and he was ultimately sentenced to life without the possibility of parole. He remains incarcerated at the H. H. Coffield Unit in Tennessee Colony, Texas.

Meanwhile, following his first mistrial, Shawn Gant-Benalcazar was found guilty of capital murder and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. He remains in the W. F. Ramsey Unit in Rosharon, Texas.

