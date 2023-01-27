On November 10, 2018, Todd Mullis killed his wife Amy in Earlville, Iowa with a corn rack. Their 13-year-old son first saw his mom lying face down with the rack sticking out of her body in the red shed of their farmhouse.

Mullis initially told the police that his wife died from a freak accident. She fell on the rack and died but further investigation had something else to say.

konniemoments1 @KonnieMoments1 Trial underway for Todd Mullis, pig farmer accused of killing his wife with a corn rake because she was having an affair after he claimed she fell on it – Prosecutors say Amy Mullis had six puncture wounds and the tool only had… konniemoments.com/2019/09/18/tri… Trial underway for Todd Mullis, pig farmer accused of killing his wife with a corn rake because she was having an affair after he claimed she fell on it – Prosecutors say Amy Mullis had six puncture wounds and the tool only had… konniemoments.com/2019/09/18/tri… https://t.co/E9gQBcuBw3

Mullis was found guilty of killing Amy and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. He also has to pay restitution worth $150,000.

The case will be further investigated on Investigation Discovery's true-crime series 48 Hours. The episode titled The Corn Rake Murder is slated to air on January 26.

Here's the synopsis of the episode -

"Todd Mullis found his wife, Amy, dead in their barn with a corn rake sticking in her back and claims it was a freak accident; Todd has an alibi: his 13-year-old son was working with him on the farm that day."

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of murder. Discretion is advised.

Read on to know where is Todd Mullis today, what happened to Amy and more

The couple's 13-year-old son saw Amy lying in the red shed

Trysten, the couple's son, recalled that his mother was not feeling well on the day she died. The family was preparing together for the arrival of some baby pigs when Amy said that she was feeling dizzy. Trysen recalled:

She said she was getting dizzy. When she got on a bucket, she had to hold herself from falling off. And she got down, and her legs — she was kinda shaky"

In response, Mullis reportedly told his wife to go get some rest in the house and Amy followed suit.

The father and son duo continued to work for another hour when the father could not see the baby carrier kept where Amy was supposed to keep it, so he asked Trysen to check in the red shed.

Upon reaching the red shed, the boy saw his mom lying with her face down and a corn rack stuck on her back.

Cathy Russon @cathyrusson #ToddMullis - This is the corn rake Amy Mullis was impaled on. Todd says he found her in the shed with this sticking in her back and he pulled it out. lawandcrime.com/live-trials/li… #ToddMullis - This is the corn rake Amy Mullis was impaled on. Todd says he found her in the shed with this sticking in her back and he pulled it out. lawandcrime.com/live-trials/li… https://t.co/KzF4fz4hDF

Todd immediately informed the police

Mullis immediately loaded his wife and called 911 while on the way. She was then escorted by an ambulance and taken to a hospital where she was declared her dead.

When Mullis was questioned about the death, he told the police that his wife accidentally fell on the corn rack, however, this was not true. An autopsy report revealed that she had six wounds on her back while the corn rack she fell on only had four throngs. It was a clear case of homicide.

Todd was convicted of his wife's murder

It was Todd who killed his wife. He was eventually found guilty of first-degree murder and was sentenced to life-imprisonment.

The motive behind the murder was concluded to be infidelity. In 2013, Todd discovered that Amy was cheating on him. Again in 2018, he found out that his wife was cheating on him with Jerry Frashe, the farm's manager.

Mullis did not want to divorce his wife

According to Amy's brother, Jerry, she wanted to end the marriage but Mullis would not have let her go. He would lose a lot more if the divorce took place. Amy would receive $2 million from the farm trust and half the landholdings of the couple.

