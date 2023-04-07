Where was Transatlantic shot? Filming locations of the Netflix survival drama explored

Transatlantic is currently streaming on Netflix. The seven-part limited TV series is based on the real story of the Emergency Rescue Committee, chronicled by Julie Orringer in her novel, The Flight Portfolio.

Set in the 1940s in the French city of Marseille, Transatlantic intends to bring forth the true anecdotes of the late journalist Varian Fry, heiress Mary Jayne Gold, and the Emergency Rescue Committee formed by Fry and some of his associates.

The synopsis reads:

“Risking their lives to help more than 2000 refugees escape occupied France, including many artists on the Nazis’ most-wanted list, an international gang of young superheroes and their famous charges occupy a villa at the edge of the city, where the threat of mortal danger gives way to unexpected collaborations and intense love affairs.”

Fry spent 13 months in France, during which he carried out the operation. Created by Anna Winger and Daniel Hendler, Transatlantic was the final show at the 2023 Festival Séries Mania, held in the France-based Lille Grand Palais from March 21 to 23.

The new series stars the likes of Cory Michael Smith as Varian Fry, Gillian Jacobs as Mary Jayne Gold, Lucas Englander as German Jewish economist Albert Hirschman, Corey Stoll as the American consul of Marseille, Graham Patterson, and Grégory Montel in an undisclosed role.

Transatlantic was shot at real locations, said Winger

The team attached to Transatlantic didn’t erect any sets in a foreign place to replicate the 1940s era. Rather, they tapped the original location of Marseille to film the entire Netflix series.

While talking to The Hollywood Reporter recently, Winger attested to the fact while adding that the hotel seen in Transatlantic "is the real hotel" and is now an "administrative office."

She added:

“We shot at the real internment camp. The prison is the real one where they kept the inmates….The wharf, the beaches, and the port are all the actual locations."

Winger further continued:

"The real Villa Air-Belle had been torn down, but we found another villa nearby. The south of France is full of these insane villas. The one we found hadn’t been touched since the ’40s. It was like it was waiting for us.”

Marseille aside, cameras were also set up in surrounding areas in southern France to lens pivotal sequences.

Marseille is France’s second most populous city

The ancient Romans and Greeks knew Marseille as Massalia, which was noted for being a crucial trading center for the region.

Flanked by a long beachline, the port city is the birthplace of many renowned personalities like former ace footballer Zinedine Zidane, photographer Philippe Echaroux, and singer Patrick Fiori, among others.

When it comes to the cost of living, Marseille is 26% cheaper than the French capital city, Paris. Located 774.8 km away from Paris, the capital of the Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur region boasts several iconic structures of art and history.

The Old Port or Vieux-Port, The Hôtel de Ville (City Hall), The Porte d'Aix, La Vieille Charité in Le Panier, The Cathedral of Sainte-Marie-Majeure or La Major, and The Abbey of Saint-Victor, among others, are some of the top landmarks.

There are numerous museums that dot the city. The significant ones are The Musée des Civilisations de l'Europe et de la Méditerranée (MuCEM), The Musée du Vieux Marseille, The Musée Regards de Provence, The Musée Cantini, and The Musée Grobet-Labadié, among others. For gastronomes, Marseille offers a plethora of options like Panisse, Madeleine, Navette, and the like.

