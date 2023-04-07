Who was Varian Fry? Details explored as Transatlantic premieres on Netflix

Transatlantic is a brand-new miniseries that makes its arrival exclusively on Netflix this Friday, April 7, 2023. The upcoming limited series has been adapted from renowned author Julie Orringer's highly celebrated book titled, The Flight Portfolio. Daniel Hendler and Anna Winger have acted as creators of the miniseries.

The brief official synopsis for Transatlantic, given by Netflix, reads as follows:

"Two Americans and their allies form a scrappy rescue operation in 1940 Marseilles to help artists, writers and other refugees fleeing Europe during WWII."

The seven-part drama limited series will chronicle the moving true story of Varian Fry, an American journalist. He put his life on the line as he arrived in Nazi-occupied France to rescue and organize the safe escape of many artists, writers, creators, anti-Nazis, and refugees to America during the Second World War.

Since Netflix dropped the official Transatlantic trailer, viewers have been quite eager to see how the entire story, based on the real-life story of Varian Fry, will unfold.

Transatlantic: Varian Fry was an American journalist who led a rescue mission in Vichy France during World War II

A still of Varian Fry (Image Via United States Holocaust Memorial Museum)

American journalist Varian Fry, who headed a dangerous rescue mission from Nazi-occupied France to America, helped save the lives of approximately 2000 to 4000 refugees. The list of refugees included Jewish individuals and those who were against the devastating war in Germany.

Fry was born on October 15, 1907, in New York City. His father was Arthur Fry and his mother was Lillian (Mackey). At just nine years of age, during World War I, he went on to organize a fundraiser, involving his own vaudeville show and ice cream stand, to help the American Red Cross.

Fry had many skills, including speaking several languages. Later on, he started developing a deep interest in journalism while studying at Harvard University. There, he founded Hound & Horn, his very own student newspaper.

After completing his graduation from the prestigious Harvard University, he started working for an American journal titled, The Living Age. In 1935, his work made him visit Berlin.

During his visit, he saw first-hand the persecution of Jewish individuals by Nazis for the first time. By 1940, Fry had started constructing a master plan to rescue and save these persecuted people.

A still of Varian Fry (Image Via International Rescue Committee)

With the active support of First Lady Elenor Roosevelt and a few other allies, he established the Emergency Rescue Committee and moved to Marseille, France, to save numerous individuals from the hands of Nazis.

Initially, Fry had just a small list of names but soon news about his mission spread all around France, attracting hundreds of musicians, artists, and anti-Nazi writers.

The American journalist was also able to hide several individuals in the Villa Air-Bel before they could be transferred as refugees to Spain, then Portugal, and finally to America.

Throughout the mission run by Fry, several thousand visas were issued to ensure that the refugees were safe and sound. But Fry's clandestine mission was soon discovered by the French government and the State Department of the United States, leading him to leave France in 1941.

A year later, Fry's rescue mission transitioned to the International Relief and Rescue Committee along with the European International Relief Association. The organization exists to date and helps those who require it.

In the latter part of his life, Fry reportedly suffered from manic depression. On September 13, 1967, he was found dead by authorities. He passed away due to a cerebral hemorrhage.

In Transatlantic, the role of Varian Fry has been played by Cory Michael Smith. Apart from Smith, the cast list for Transatlantic includes Gillian Jacobs, Ralph Amoussou, Lucas Englander, Gregory Montel, Deleila Piasko, Moritz Bleibtreu, Corey Stoll, Jonas Nay, and several others.

Don't forget to watch the Transatlantic, which airs on Netflix on Friday, April 7, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes