Transatlantic on Netflix: Release date, air time, plot, cast, and more details

Netflix's new period drama series, titled Transatlantic, is all set to premiere on the streaming platform on Friday, April 7, 2023, at 3:01 am ET, as per CinemaBlend.

The series, based on Julie Orringer's novel, titled The Flight Portfolio, chronicles the true story of the Emergency Rescue Committee during World War II, wherein a brave American journalist named Varian Fry traveled to Nazi Germany in order to rescue various writers and artists.

The show stars Gillian Jacobs in one of the lead roles, along with various others playing important supporting roles. The series is helmed by Anna Winger and Daniel Hendler.

Netflix's Transatlantic trailer promises a dramatic story of survival and humanity amidst war

Netflix dropped the official trailer for Transatlantic on March 24, 2023, and it offers a peek into the numerous dramatic and intense events set to unfold in the show.

The trailer clearly establishes the premise as viewers can see the preparations leading up to the Emergency Rescue Committee. What's most striking about the trailer is that it balances the raw intensity of the storyline with a lighthearted tone.

Overall, it manages to keep viewers engaged without revealing any spoilers that could ruin the experience. Here's a short description of the series, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''Transatlantic is inspired by the true story of Varian Fry, Mary Jayne Gold and the Emergency Rescue Committee. Risking their lives to help more than 2000 refugees escape occupied France, including many artists on the Nazis’ most-wanted list, an international gang of young superheroes and their famous charges occupy a villa at the edge of the city, where the threat of mortal danger gives way to unexpected collaborations and intense love affairs.''

Based on the trailer and synopsis, viewers can expect a highly dramatic and intense series that explores a number of complicated themes like humanity, survival, and the futility of war, among many other things.

The show reportedly features a total of seven episodes, all of which are expected to premiere on the same day, i.e. April 7, 2023.

A quick look at the cast for Transatlantic

Gillian Jacobs plays the role of Mary-Jayne Gold in Transatlantic. Gold is helping fund the Emergency Rescue Committee and works closely with journalist Varian Fry. She's expected to play a key role in the film.

Jacobs looks terrific in the series' trailer, promising to deliver an enthralling performance. Her other notable film and TV acting credits include Girls, Community, Gardens of the Night, and many more.

Starring alongside her in another pivotal role is actor Cory Michael Smith, who portrays the character of journalist Varian Fry. Fry heads the rescue operations and his brave effort to rescue writers and artists forms the crux of the story.

Smith looks equally impressive in the trailer, and fans can expect him to deliver a memorable performance in the show. He's previously starred in Gotham, Camp X-Ray, and many more.

Other important supporting cast members include Corey Stoll, Ralph Amoussou, and Lucas Englander.

You can watch Transatlantic on Netflix on Friday, April 7, 2023.

