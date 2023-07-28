Where was Twisted Metal shot? Filming locations of Peacock's action comedy series explored

The eagerly awaited series Twisted Metal, starring Anthony Mackie and Stephanie Beatriz, was released on Peacock on July 27, 2023.

The official synopsis of the show, as per IMDb, reads:

"Follows a motor-mouthed outsider offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland."

The title is more than just the name of the vehicular combat video game series. It's also a metaphor for the broken lives of the show's characters. Each of them is driven by their own personal demons, and they're all willing to do whatever it takes to survive.

In the show, a mysterious stranger known as the Caretaker, played by Will Arnett, invites 15 of these twisted souls to compete in a deadly game of car combat. The winner will be granted their one true wish, but the losers will die.

As the contestants race across the country, they'll be forced to face their pasts and confront their demons. Along the way, they'll also learn that they're not the only ones who are broken. In a world where everyone is fighting for their own survival, there's no such thing as a true ally.

Twisted Metal is a dark and twisted show, but it's also one that will take you on an emotional roller coaster. It's a show about people who are trying to find redemption, even if it means killing everyone else in the process.

Twisted Metal was filmed in multiple locations in Louisiana

1) New Orleans, Louisiana

The Cinemaholic reveals that numerous significant scenes of the show were filmed in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The streets of New Orleans were the perfect setting for Twisted Metal. The city's unique mix of cultures and history lent itself perfectly to the show's dark and gritty tone.

The show's creators took full advantage of New Orleans' many landmarks, including the French Quarter, the Superdome, and the Mississippi River. They also filmed in some of the city's more dangerous neighborhoods, giving the show a sense of realism that would have been difficult to achieve anywhere else.

In addition to its physical setting, New Orleans also influenced the show's characters and storylines. The city's diverse population is reflected in the show's cast, which includes actors from all around the world.

The writers also drew inspiration from New Orleans's rich history of music and culture, creating a show that is both visually stunning and culturally relevant.

2) LaPlace, Louisiana

The small town of LaPlace, Louisiana, is a world away from the bright lights and big city of New Orleans. But it was this sleepy town that provided the perfect backdrop for the twisted world of Twisted Metal.

The town's swampy bayous, abandoned factories, and crumbling buildings provided the perfect setting for the show's dark and gritty tone.

The Cinemaholic also reveals that the town's residents were largely welcoming to the production team and they even helped create some of the show's most memorable moments. In one scene, the show's protagonist, Sweet Tooth, drives his ice cream truck through the town's main street.

The scenes were filmed in real and the town's residents were actually surprised by Sweet Tooth's appearance. The resulting footage is some of the most authentic and suspenseful in the entire show.

Twisted Metal is now available for streaming on Peacock.