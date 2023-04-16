Where was Waco: The Aftermath shot? Filming locations of Showtime's new series explored

Waco: The Aftermath was majorly shot in various locations around Albuquerque and Santa Fe in New Mexico. Some of the filmings was also done in Washington, D.C., with principal photography taking place between March and June 2022. The aforementioned locations feature film-friendly legislation, excellent tax breaks, government assistance, and even some historic landmarks.

Waco: The Aftermath will consist of five-episode and is a sequel to the 2018 miniseries Waco. The 2018 show dramatized the epic political battle between the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and the Branch Davidians in Waco, Texas.

The sequel will showcase the aftermath of the siege and the trials of the surviving members of the Branch Davidians.

Waco: The Aftermath filming locations explored

Albuquerque, New Mexico

Albuquerque is New Mexico's largest and most populous city. Some very important scenes were shot here and reports suggest that the cast and crew traveled across the city to lens scenes against suitable backdrops. Albuquerque has a wide range of backgrounds that range from urban settings to desert landscapes and vintage buildings.

This makes the location perfect for shooting various films and TV shows. Some of the most well-known landmarks here are Rio Grande Botanic Garden, Sandia Peak Tramway, Petroglyph National Monument, and Isleta Resort and Casino.

Hit shows like Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul were also filmed here.

Washington, D.C.

A number of exterior scenes were shot in Washington, D.C., especially around the United States Capitol.

The Capitol Building is a symbol of American democracy. Washington, D.C. has a number of historic landmarks and monuments, making it a perfect place for the filming of any American political show.

Santa Fe County, New Mexico

2018's Waco was shot in this particular location, so the production team supposedly returned here to get the exact same results as the last time. The cast and crew reportedly set up camp in Stanley, a small, unincorporated community with Hispanic families.

Stanley has emerged as one of the most underrated yet unique filming sites. The county is popular for its rich history, vibrant culture, old cities, unique architecture, art galleries, and museums.

What is Waco: The Aftermath about?

Waco: The Aftermath is a sequel to the 2018 miniseries Waco, which dramatized the 1993 face-off between the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The new show will display the aftermath of the siege and the trials of the surviving members of the Branch Davidians.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Coinciding with the 30th anniversary of the tragic events at Mt. Carmel that began on February 28, 1993, WACO: THE AFTERMATH focuses on the fallout of the Waco disaster: the trials of the surviving members of the Branch Davidian sect and the rise of homegrown terrorist, Timothy McVeigh."

It continues:

"The five-episode limited series also provides a broader context for the escalation of the American militia movement, which foreshadows the infamous attacks of the Oklahoma City bombing and the storming of the U.S. Capitol on January 6."

Waco: The Aftermath stars Michael Shannon, Shea Whigham, John Leguizamo, and Annika Marks, who reprise their roles from the Waco miniseries. It's based on A Place Called Waco: A Survivor's Story by David Thibodeau & Leon Whiteson.

Waco: The Aftermath, will air on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at 10 pm ET, on Showtime.

