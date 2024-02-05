Where Was Paging Mr. Darcy Filmed? All shooting explored 

Carleton Place in Ontario, Canada, is the location for most of the shooting of Paging Mr. Darcy, the romcom that arrived on Hallmark Channel on February 3, 2024.

The movie is the latest to arrive in Hallmark’s new revival of Jane Austen-based projects. It's part of a tribute series to the 18th century writer from the production channel. In 2018, the channel came out with another similar project, Marrying Mr. Darcy, which was shown in a snippet in a hotel room scene in the movie.

Written by Reina Hardy, Paging Mr. Darcy has Peter Wellington helming the project. With Mallory Jansen and Will Kemp in the lead playing Eloise Cavendish and Sam Lee respectively, the movie presents elaborate designs of dress and makeup to embody the period costumes.

The locations of Canada have been captured to fit the backdrop of the storyline thanks to William Smith as cinematographer.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers and advises reader’s discretion.

Which locations were covered while filming Paging Mr. Darcy?

Carleton Place is one of the locations. (Image via Hallmark Channel)

Paging Mr. Darcy was filmed in Ontario, Canada, particularly the Ottawa-Gatineau metropolitan area, the actual National Capital Region.

Some of the known locations are as below.

Carleton Place, Ottawa

One of the main locations for filming the movie was Carleton Place where the crew camped around Mr. Mozzarella at 58 Bridge Street. Filming took place inside and outside the building for about five hours.

Moreover, the Grand Hotel at 7 Bridge Steet of Carleton Place was booked for two days. The entire second floor, fine dining room and wedding suite were taken over by the film’s crew and turned into the set for the movie. A few major scenes were captured in this area.

Parliament Hill, Stittsville

A scene from the movie (Image via Hallmark Channel)

A very popular location on the southern bank of the Ottawa River, the terrains of Stittsville fall in the suburban community of former Goulbourn Township.

The area of Parliament Hill served as the production location for some of the prominent scenes in the romantic movie for Hallmark Channel.

Victoria Memorial Museum, Ottawa

The museum was prominently shown in the movie (Image via Hallmark)

Located at 240 McLeod Street within the city of Ottawa, in Gatineau, the Victoria Memorial Museum, also called the Musée Canadien de la Nature, was an important spot for filming. Some crucial scenes were filmed at this location of the Canadian Museum of Nature.

The movie revealed the exterior as well as the interior of the museum being the backdrop of important portions of the plot.

While these are the locations reported by Inside Ottawa Valley, a media platform, a Reddit user added that he spotted a filming crew at the Heritage City building, Chateau Monsarrat in his neighborhood near Gatineau Park, Ottawa.

What is Paging Mr. Darcy about? The plot and cast explored

Paging Mr. Darcy follows protagonist Dr. Eloise Cavendish, an expert in the works of Jane Austen.

In an attempt to impress Dr. Victoria Jennings, a committee member at Princeton, Eloise accepts the invitation to the Jane Austen League of America conference and ball. She agrees to be the keynote speaker so that she can approach Dr. Jennings for a job at Princeton.

While she's disheartened to find the ball to be a costume party instead of a literary conference, she's unhappy about Sam Lee, the “Mr. Darcy” in costume, appointed to be her official host and associate for the evening.

Eloise realizes that she needs Sam’s help to impress Dr. Jennings, and in return, she's ready to help him in a personal matter. They need to bridge their differences to benefit from this association.

In conclusion

Paging Mr. Darcy is a romantic film on Hallmark Channel, which is aimed as a tribute to Jane Austen. The movie is filmed in Canada, in the Gatineau-Ottawa region. Many of the locations in the National Capital Region were covered in the movie.

Besides Mallory Jansen and Will Kemp, the other prominent cast includes Lillian Doucet-Roche, Carolyne Scott, Benjamin Ayres, Jinny Wong and many more. The movie dropped on Hallmark Channel on February 3, 2024.