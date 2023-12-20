How many new Hallmark Christmas movies are there in 2023? 

The holidays are here, and Hallmark has been treating us to a bunch of new Christmas movies as part of their Countdown to Christmas series. Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday leading up to December 17th, they've been releasing three new festive films. And if that's not enough, they've also been giving us extra movies on Thursdays with the Miracles of Christmas series and Movies & Mistletoe series.

In total, we've been blessed with 42 brand-new Christmas movies from Hallmark this year. For the last week of the Countdown to Christmas series, they've wrapped it up with some exciting premieres.

It's the perfect way to get into the holiday spirit and enjoy some heartwarming stories with your loved ones. Fans can get their popcorn ready for a cozy weekend filled with love and Christmas magic!

The last week of pre-holidays was a busy week, with Thursday, December 14, getting "Heaven Down Here," starring Krystal Joy Brown, Tina Lifford, Juan Riedinger, Richard Harmon, and Phylicia Rashad.

Then, on Friday, the weekend began with "The Secret Gift of Christmas," featuring Meghan Ory and Christopher Russell.

Saturday brought us "Sealed With a List," starring Katie Findlay and Evan Roderick. And finally, closing out the weekend on Sunday was "Friends & Family Christmas," with Humberly Gonzalez and Ali Liebert.

December 21 is dedicated to the release of the last in the series till now, "Miracle in Bethlehem, PA."

Why is Hallmark so popular?

For two decades now, they've been the go-to destination for all things merry and bright, unleashing an army of feel-good flicks upon us each holiday season. And they have got their game on – a whopping 100+ titles in their cinematic arsenal, ready to be devoured by eager viewers. But there is still more! This year, they're spicing things up with no less than 42 new arrivals as part of their "Countdown to Christmas" extravaganza. Talk about dedication to the craft!

Now, a question may be arising in the minds of some cynical readers: Why is such a fuss made about these holiday movies? With a production cost of only $800k per flick (less than your favorite coffee addiction!) and a lightning-fast turnaround time of just three short months, Hallmark has figured out the secret sauce to making miracles happen on screen.

That's right; they're cranking out quality content like Santa Claus cranks out presents on Christmas Eve! No need to break the bank or wait years for your next fix – Hallmark's got you covered with a never-ending supply of warm, fuzzy feelings.

How many new Hallmark Christmas movies are there in 2023?

October 20 - "Checkin’ it Twice" October 21 - "Where Are You, Christmas?" October 22 - "Under the Christmas Sky" October 26 - "Ms. Christmas Comes to Town" October 27 - "Christmas By Design" October 28 - "Mystic Christmas" October 29 - "Joyeux Noel" November 2 - "My Christmas Guide" November 3 - "Flipping for Christmas" November 4 - "Never Been Chris’d" November 5 - "The Santa Summit" November 9 - "Mystery on Mistletoe Lane" November 10 - "Everything Christmas" November 11 - "Christmas Island" November 12 - "A Heidelberg Holiday" November 16 - "A World Record Christmas" November 17 - "Navigating Christmas" November 18 - "A Merry Scottish Christmas" November 19 - "Holiday Hotline" November 22 - "A Season for Family" November 23 - "Catch Me If You Claus" November 24 - "Letters to Santa" November 24 - "Holiday Road" November 25 - "Christmas in Notting Hill" November 25 - "Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up" November 26 - "Our Christmas Mural" November 26 - "A Biltmore Christmas" November 30 - "Time for Her to Come Home for Christmas" December 1 - "My Norwegian Holiday" December 2 - "A Not So Royal Christmas" December 3 - "Christmas With a Kiss" (working title) December 7 - "Rescuing Christmas" (working title) December 7 - "To All a Good Night" December 8 - "Magic in Mistletoe" December 9 - "Christmas on Cherry Lane" December 10 - "Round and Round" December 14 - "An Ice Palace Romance" December 14 - "Heaven Down Here" December 15 - "The Secret Gift of Christmas" (working title) December 16 - "Sealed With a List" December 17 - "Friends & Family Christmas" December 21 - "Miracle in Bethlehem, PA"

Who is the most famous Hallmark actor?

Three names top the list of the most famous Hallmark actors and they are Ryan Paevey, Andrew Walker, and Kevin McGarry.

Ryan Paevey

Fans were heartbroken when the character played by the former General Hospital actor, Nathan West, met his demise at the hands of his father, Faison. However, every time he graces the screen in a new Hallmark movie, they eagerly anticipate watching their favorite actor once more.

It's like he has completed a full circle, especially with his role as a soap star in the 2021 movie "A Little Daytime Drama," where he starred alongside Jen Lilley, a former Days of Our Lives cast member (ex-Theresa). That particular movie claimed the top spot on our list.

Andrew Walker

Andrew Walker has taken on diverse roles in Hallmark movies, ranging from a professional baseball player to a retreat owner and even a small-town detective. One standout performance was in the 2019 film "Bottled With Love," where he played the character Nick alongside Bethany Joy Lenz from Guiding Light (who portrayed Michelle).

Imagine discovering that the person on the other end is the one who irritates you the most, and then discovering that you are in love with the same person, thanks to a message in a bottle! Many people were enthralled by this storyline.

Kevin McGarry

Kevin McGarry, a modern-day actor, showcases impressive versatility on screen. He's played diverse roles, from heartwarming Hallmark Channel movies to thrilling crime dramas.

You might recognize him from his notable performances in Heartland, Signed, Sealed, Delivered, and Schitt's Creek. Beyond the camera, McGarry stays active, indulging in sports like soccer and snowboarding.

Fans in for a treat! This is like, the ultimate way to get the festive on and fill your hearts with warm fuzzies. Grabbing your favorite snacks (we know, we can never resist extra butter-drenched popcorn), settling in for a cozily magical weekend of feels. Whether it's spending quality time with your family or curling up solo by the fireplace, these heartwarming tales will transport fans straight to Christmas mode!