7 Best Hallmark Christmas movies releasing this December

The holiday season has become synonymous with Hallmark Christmas movies for many cinephiles. More than any other time of the year, December is when most families, big and small, get together to watch feel-good movies and Hallmark fits the bill perfectly. Similar to the sight of seeing a fully decked Christmas tree, Hallmark Christmas movies evoke a sense of joy, celebration and warmth.

Hallmark movies rank especially high during the holiday season because they can be enjoyed by everyone in the family. Heartfelt and wholesome, they cater to a wide audience. While others have tried to emulate the charm of Hallmark Christmas movies, none have been able to achieve the same amount of success.

Hallmark offerings tend to boast aesthetic locations, endearing characters, and emotional narratives, which make for a uniquely pleasurable viewing experience. Like always, Hallmark's movie lineup looks quite promising this December as well.

Magic in Mistletoe and 6 other upcoming Hallmark Christmas movies that will leave you happy and warm

1) To All a Good Night (December 7)

This Hallmark Christmas movie stars Kimberley Sustad and Mark Ghanimé in the lead. Sustad plays a small-town photographer named Ceci. Her family owns a parkland that acts as the venue for the town's annual Christmas bash. When Ceci saves the life of a mysterious stranger (Ghanimé), who appears to be in town to buy the same property, she cannot help but feel conflicted.

Hallmark fans are always eager to watch a good meet-cute, and saving someone's life is one way to leave an unforgettable first impression. Also, a good enemies-to-lovers narrative is always exciting.

2) Magic in Mistletoe (December 8)

In this upcoming Hallmark Christmas movie, Paul Campbell plays Harrington, a popular author. Unfortunately, the fame has turned Harrington into a recluse. He is less than enthusiastic about returning to his hometown to attend a festival celebrating his work. However, when Alice (Lyndie Greenwood), a publicist, comes into his life, he slowly starts opening his heart.

There is something special about a brooding hero whose icy exterior is thawed by the woman he loves. Fans will be hoping there is plenty of cute banter and chemistry between the two leads in this Hallmark Christmas movie.

3) Christmas on Cherry Lane (December 9)

In terms of star power, this Hallmark Christmas movie has many well-known names such as Catherine Bell, Jonathan Bennett, Erin Cahill and James Denton, among others. The story will focus on not one but three couples, each on the brink of a new path in their lives. The stories will explore love, acceptance, and family values.

It is always enjoyable when narratives focus on multiple characters and offer different perspectives. Also, the experienced names in the cast guarantee a memorable viewing experience.

4) Round and Round (December 10)

This Hallmark holiday movie focuses on Rachel (Vic Michaelis) who seems to be stuck in a time loop. Every day, she gets to relive the night of the Hanukkah party hosted by her parents. Confused and frustrated, Rachel gets tired of the whole cycle pretty soon. She hopes that Zach (Bryan Greenberg) who her grandma is trying to set her up with, holds the answer to escaping the loop.

Think Groundhog Day (1993) but with a holiday theme. It will be interesting to see how the relationship between Rachel and Zach evolves when they meet over and over again.

5) Heaven Down Here (December 14)

The movie was inspired by Mickey Guyton’s song (Image via Hallmark)

Starring Krystal Joy Brown, Tina Lifford, Juan Riedinger, Richard Harmon, and Phylicia Rashad, this Hallmark Christmas movie focuses on four people who get stuck in a diner on Christmas Eve. Each person in the diner is struggling with their own problems. Even though they clash in the beginning, they eventually start to bond. It also becomes apparent that they have the answers to each other's problems.

Fans will be hoping that the coincidences and connections will play out in a manner that keeps the suspense alive without trivializing the interactions between the characters.

6) Sealed with a List (December 16)

New Year resolutions form an important part in this movie's narrative (Image via Hallmark)

Katie Findlay plays the protagonist Carly in this Hallmark Christmas movie. When the holiday season approaches, she realizes that she hasn't completed the resolutions that she set for herself at the start of the year. Even though time is running out, she plans to get through the list. Her co-worker Wyatt (Evan Roderick) steps in to help out.

In this Hallmark Christmas movie, Carly will likely learn more about herself during the journey. This will give her the confidence to chase after her dreams and also embrace love. It is always a treat for viewers when narratives feature a well-defined character development arc.

7) Friends & Family Christmas (December 17)

Ali Liebert and Humberly Gonzalez star in this movie (Image via Hallmark)

The story of this Hallmark Christmas movie centers around Amelia (Liebert) and Daniella (Gonzalez). Their parents set them up, and they pretend to be dating so that their parents won't bother them during the holidays. However, things start getting complicated when they start to build a genuine connection that both of them weren't prepared for.

When it comes to romantic settings, the fake dating trope always gets the romantics hopeful for something more meaningful. Fans will be looking forward to watching a romance develop between the charismatic leads in this Hallmark Christmas movie as they spend more time together.

This holiday season, viewers should mark the dates for these upcoming Hallmark Christmas movies that are enjoyable and heartwarming.