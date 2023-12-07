Where to watch Cruel Intentions 2023? OTT platform, plot, cast, and more 

Cruel Intentions 2023, a series inspired by Roger Kumble's 1999 romantic thriller of the same name, is in the works at Amazon Prime Video. The first season features eight episodes, but the release date is yet to be announced. The show is set in a Washington DC college revolves around two ruthless step-siblings willing to go to any lengths to stay on top of the social hierarchy even if it involves seducing the Vice President's daughter.

The series is written by Sara Goodman and Phoebe Fisher, who previously adapted I Know What You Did Last Summer for the streaming service. They also serve as executive producers with Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, and Roger Kumble.

Interestingly, NBC previously tried to develop a sequel series to Cruel Intentions with Sarah Michelle Gellar reprising her role from the film. However, the network eventually decided against it.

Where to watch Cruel Intentions 2023?

The series was initially ordered for Freevee, Amazon’s ad-supported streaming platform, in 2021 but will now be released on Amazon Prime Video. Fans need to subscribe to the service to watch the show. The monthly subscription costs $14.99 while the yearly one costs $139. Being an Amazon original, it will not be available on platforms such as Netflix, Disney+, Vudu, and HB0 Max.

Is Cruel Intentions 2023 a horror?

The series promises to be a dark romantic thriller featuring deceit and manipulation.

However, despite its sinister title, it is not a horror drama. Lauren Anderson, head of AVOD originals, unscripted, and targeted programming, at Amazon MGM Studios, said it will focus on the interplay of wit and seduction.

“We are beyond thrilled to share the next chapter of Cruel Intentions’ intriguing interplay of deception, wit, and reckoning with Prime customers and couldn’t be more appreciative of the commitment, dedication, and talent from this entire team.”

Sara Goodman and Pheobe Fisher further assured fans that the series will be as 'fun, irreverent, and boundary-pushing as the original film'. Interestingly, Cruel Intentions itself was based on the French novel Les Liaisons Dangereuses.

Cruel Intentions 2023: Cast

The series is headlined by Sarah Catherine Hook as Caroline, the queen of Delta Phi, and Zac Burgess as Lucien, her stepbrother. Hook is best known for her work on the supernatural series First Kill and Scott Alexander's anthology American Crime Story. She also appeared in the Michael Chaves-helmed supernatural thriller Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, which was released in 2021.

Burgess, on the other hand, rose to fame with the Australian dark comedy series Totally Completely Fine. He also appeared in the 2018 short films Bring Me Back and Nothing Gold Can Stay.

They are joined by Sara Silva as CeCe, John Harlan Kim as Blaise, You actress Brooke Lena Johnson as Beatrice, Myra Molloy as Annie, and Sean Patrick Thomas as Chadwick. Sean was part of the original film as well but is playing a different character on the show.

Cruel Intentions 2023 also features the following names in recurring roles

Claire Forlani

Nikki Crawford

Isabella Tagliati

Zeke Goodman

Jon Tenney

Cruel Intentions 2023 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on a yet-to-be-announced date.