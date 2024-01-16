Where to watch Detective Forst online? Streaming options for all countries 

Detective Forst, the latest addition to the world of thrilling crime series, is now available for streaming on Netflix. The Polish crime drama was released on Netflix on January 11, 2024, and has already gained a passionate fanbase eagerly anticipating a potential second season.

In this gripping six-part Polish thriller, an independent reporter (Olga Szrebska) and a seasoned detective (the titular Wiktor Forst) join forces to investigate a series of gruesome murders haunting the picturesque Tatar Mountains. These crimes are committed outside of the law after Forst's unconventional style of investigation results in his suspension.

Detective Forst is based on a series of books by Remigiusz Mroz, 36, who played a significant role in the creation of the Netflix series. Among the many notable actors and actresses featured in the six-part series are Boris Szyc, Zuzanna Saporznikow, Andrzej Bienias, Szymon Wroblewski, and Michal Suwada. The series debuted on the platform, promising an intense and engaging crime narrative for viewers.

Is Detective Forst (2024) season 1 available for streaming?

Another Polish crime drama has made its way into Netflix's collection with Detective Forst. Netflix now offers the first season of the crime series available to view through streaming. The series was released on the platform on January 11, 2024.

To watch it on Netflix, you need the following payment plans:

$6.99 a month for standard with advertisements

$15.49 a month for Basic

$19.99/month for Premium

Detective Forst synopsis

Daniel Jaroszek's crime series Detective Forst is based on two novels by the well-known Polish mystery writer Remigiusz Mróz. Borys Szyc plays the title character, Forst, who is a maverick. He's not exactly well-regarded. He enjoys drinking, and he gets suspended because he disobeys the rules without fear.

Following his suspension, Forst collaborates with a nosy and rebellious reporter (portrayed by Zuzanna Saporznikow) in the Podhale region of Poland’s southern highlands. Together, they delve into a string of gruesome killings involving a World War II conspiracy, with many cover-ups reaching the pinnacles of Polish power and influence.

Forst is too good at his work and too stubborn to be stopped when something piques his curiosity, even if the local establishment doesn't appear to want him anywhere close to these killings, which are characterized by graphic violence and captivating images.

Detective Forst ending explained

The elusive killer (Image via IMDb)

Who is the Beast of Giewont, the elusive killer? We find out that although Wiktor Forst is a suspect, Iwo Elijah—his boyhood buddy and prosecutor Dominika Waldrys-Hansen's spouse—is the true serial killer.

The last episode begins with Iwo holding Agata, the daughter of police head Edmund Osica and Wiktor's ex-lover, imprisoned until Wiktor shows up.

Iwo confronts Forst after he discovers Agata dead and tries to face him to save her. Wiktor is still the major suspect in the crimes even after they fight and both get serious injuries, but by the time the police get there, Iwo has vanished from view.

Soon after, we witness an injured Iwo being driven away by none other than Olga, Wiktor's companion in the murder investigation, and his current girlfriend. When Wiktor gets to Nina's apartment, he discovers her lifeless body and a coin next to her, which may indicate Elijah killed her.

Watch the Polish crime drama series, Detective Forst, streaming on Netflix, and discover whether Olga is Iwo's accomplice or if she outsmarted and kidnapped him after he killed Nina.