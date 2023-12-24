Where to watch Last Flag Flying? Streaming options for all countries

There is good news for viewers interested in watching Last Flag Flying online. The movie can currently be streamed on Amazon Prime Video. If viewers prefer to own or rent, options are available on Apple TV, Telstra TV, Amazon Video, Google Play Movies, and YouTube.

Unfortunately, no free streaming options are available now, but viewers can keep an eye out for updates by selecting 'Free' and enabling notifications. This way, viewers will be notified when the movie becomes free on streaming services or TV.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for Last Flag Flying. Reader's discretion is advised.

Last Flag Flying: A synopsis

In 2003, Larry "Doc" Shepherd visited Sal Nealon's bar, rekindling a connection forged during their service in Vietnam. This chance encounter leads to an impromptu journey where Doc reveals his quest to locate another Vietnam comrade, now-Reverend Richard Mueller.

The trio, with their shared history, embarks on a mission that takes an emotional turn when Doc discloses the recent loss of his wife and his only son in Iraq. Doc seeks the support of Sal and Mueller to accompany him in retrieving his son's body for burial.

As the road trip unfolds, tensions arise between Sal and Mueller due to their conflicting philosophies and shared guilt from past transgressions during their military service.

Their clashing perspectives and unresolved issues surface, leading to a tumultuous journey that challenges their camaraderie. Doc's insistence on a civilian burial for his son, fueled by a revelation about the true circumstances of his death, adds another layer of complexity to their odyssey.

The trio's road trip takes unexpected turns, marked by encounters with the Department of Homeland Security, a missed train in New York City, and a visit to Boston, where they assume the roles of heroes for the sake of a fallen comrade's grieving mother.

Amidst the challenges, their journey catalyzes reconciliation and understanding, forging a deeper bond between the three friends.

Returning to Portsmouth for Larry Jr.'s funeral, the group grapples with the complexities of grief, military tradition, and personal redemption. The story reaches a poignant climax as Doc reads a touching letter from his son, unveiling his desire to be laid to rest in uniform alongside his mother.

This heartfelt revelation adds a layer of emotional depth to the narrative. The journey comes to a profound sense of closure, leaving the trio to reflect on the lasting effects of war and their friendship's remarkable strength in navigating life's trials.

Last Flag Flying: Cast and Production

Steve Carell as Larry "Doc" Shepherd

Bryan Cranston as Sal Nealon

Laurence Fishburne as Richard Mueller

J. Quinton Johnson as Charlie Washington

Cicely Tyson as Mrs. Hightower

Deanna Reed-Foster as Ruth Mueller

Yul Vazquez as Lieutenant Colonel Willits

Richard Robichaux as Anorak

Lee Harrington as Jamie

Kate Easton as Jackie

Graham Wolfe as John Redman

Ted Watts Jr. as Leland

Jane Mowder, as a Rental Truck Employee

Marc Moore as a Hyped-up Employee

In this star-studded cast, each actor contributes to the rich tapestry of Last Flag Flying, bringing the characters to life with their unique talents and interpretations.

With stellar performances, the film navigates themes of friendship, grief, and the enduring impact of war. It is a movie not to be missed. Viewers can experience this emotionally charged narrative at their fingertips on Amazon Prime.