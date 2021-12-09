Where to watch Red Rocket? Release date, cast, plot, and all about the critically acclaimed Sean Baker film

Red Rocket is the title of the upcoming comedy-drama arriving in theatres this weekend on Friday. The R-rated film depicts the story of a former adult movie star and is helmed by a proficient director, Sean Baker, known for Florida Project and Tangerine. His most recent film has lived up to critics' expectations and met with positive critical acclaim.

The film has been making rounds at different film festivals for months now and has received critical ratings of 85% and 76% on Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic, respectively. However, the film is yet to open for the general audience in theaters. Readers can find additional details about Red Rocket's release, cast, runtime, synopsis, and more as follows:

Red Rocket is scheduled for a theatrical release in the USA this week

Release date (Image via A24)

Sean Baker's Red Rocket had its initial premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on July 14, 2021. After premiering at Cannes, the film screened at various events in the film festival circuit. After spending months at screenings for critics, the film finally receives a stateside release on December 10, 2021.

Will the adult dramedy be released digitally?

Will Red Rocket release online (Image via A24)

A24 distributes the film in the USA, while Focus Features distributes the movie internationally. Both companies are known for backing indie projects and giving them a complete theatrical run in addition to screenings at film festivals. Hence, fans should not hope for Red Rocket to be released digitally before its theatrical run ends.

Red Rocket: Cast, characters, and what to expect from the film

Cast and characters (Image via A24)

Red Rocket features a long list of cast and characters that are given as follows:

Simon Rex portrays Mikey Saber

Bree Elrod portrays Lexi

Suzanna Son portrays Strawberry

Brenda Deiss portrays Lil

Judy Hill portrays Leondria

Marlon Lambert portrays Ernesto

Brittany Rodriguez portrays June

Ethan Darbone portrays Lonnie

Shih-Ching Tsou portrays Ms Phan

Parker Bigham portrays Nash

Brandy Karl portrays Nash's mom

Dustin "Hitman" Hart portrays Nash's dad

A still from Red Rocket's trailer (Image via A24)

The upcoming R-Rated dramedy has a runtime of two hours and eight minutes (128 minutes). It aims to normalize the way people look at the lifestyle of personalities from the adult film industry.

Red Rocket follows the former adult film actor Mikey Saber who has returned to his estranged wife in his hometown in Texas. It has taken him 17 years to return and live a normal life again, but the transition is not-so-subtle.

Everyone is shown making up some judgemental thoughts about Mikey. However, in between all struggles, the protagonist meets Strawberry, a young lady who works as a cash register at a local donut shop.

The film depicts how the love blossoms as Mikey faces the struggles of being an ex-adult entertainer. However, the story is not as straightforward as Red Rocket is quite unpredictable with its premise.

It seems interesting how the story will pan out on the silver screen in front of a general audience.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar