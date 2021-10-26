Where to Watch 'Swagger'? Release date, cast, and more about new American sports drama

Swagger, Apple TV's all-new sports drama, is set to premiere globally on October 29, 2021. Inspired by NBA superstar Kevin Durant's experience in youth basketball, this much-awaited 10-episode American sports drama series is a deep dive into the world of youth basketball, exploring lives and relationships, ambition and corruption from the different perspectives of people involved in various capacities within the sport.

Here's everything you need to know about this new sensation.

When will 'Swagger' release?

Created and directed by Reggie Rock Bythewood — who is also the executive producer alongside Durant himself — Swagger will make its worldwide debut with the first three episodes on October 29, 2021, Friday. Following that, one episode will be released every Friday.

Filming and cast

Apple had begun developing this project in 2018 but it was delayed due to recasting and the COVID-19 pandemic. Initially, Winston Duke was cast in the lead role of Ike but was replaced by Jackson when he suffered an injury. In December 2020, filming was restarted and by April 2021, it was a wrap.

Leading stars of the show, O'Shea Jackson Jr., who plays Ike, and Quvenzhané Wallis, the Academy Award nominee who joined in the role of Crystal, have declared the show 'powerful', raising expectations of viewers.

Watch the 'Swagger' Trailer Here.

Apple TV+ unveiled the trailer of Swagger earlier this month, on October 14, and it looks pretty promising. Jackson, who stars as Ike, the basketball star-turned-coach, and Isiah Hill, who plays Jace Carson, one of the top-ranked youth basketball players, delivers a power-packed performance that is sure to leave the audience wanting more.

Among the other leading roles are Shinelle Azoroh, who portrays Jenna, Jace’s ambitious mother, and Oscar nominee Wallis, who plays Crystal, another top youth basketball player. Ozie Nzeribe plays Royale, a sub-par player with a wealthy dad, and James Bingham plays Drew Murphy, a player from an affluent part of town.

Swagger will be available for streaming on Apple TV+ from October 29, 2021.

