Where to watch The Challenge 39 episode 11? Streaming platforms explored

Episode 10 of The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion was released on December 20, 2023, on MTV. In this episode, fans saw Darrell Taylor losing to Kyland Young. It also saw the previous season's champion, The Challenge: Ride or Dies, Tori Deal, defeat Melissa Reeves in the arena. Finally, Colleen Schnieder was voted by her group mates to join loser Melissa in the arena.

The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion episode 11 was released a week later, on December 27, 2023, on Bravo. Those who have missed out on this or the previous episode can catch it on Philo, Sling, Direct TV stream, and Fubo TV.

The Challenge season 39: Where to watch episode 11?

In the age of on-demand content, viewers seldom have to miss out on something they like. They need to know the right places to look into. The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion episode 11 can also be watched on MTV's official site, although they don't release the latest episodes the very next day, but a few days later.

They release the next day on Philo TV, offering a seven-day free trial if viewers haven't already redeemed it. It is also the cheapest of all three platforms that stream the show, with monthly subscriptions starting at $25. Philo TV lets subscribers stream on up to 3 devices simultaneously. It also allows users to opt for additional channels like Epix and Starz at an extra cost.

The next option is a Direct TV stream. People who have used away their free trial on Philo TV can use the seven-day free trial on Direct TV stream.

Direct TV streaming might be the most used of all the platforms because it gives access to an array of popular TV channels, which is also in its cheapest package. The cheapest subscription costs $64.99 monthly and has 65+ channels, including MTV, vh1, NBC, FOX, and CNN. In addition, Direct TV streaming also gives sports coverage, making it an overall best contender to other platforms.

Fubo TV, the third option, is a streaming giant with 100+ channels. It's best suited for people who prefer watching everything on demand. Fans can also catch the show on its seven-day free trial. Their base subscription costs $74.99, which can increase, subject to additions made to the subscription.

Fans can also catch it on MTV's online platform, where ten episodes of season 39 are already uploaded. For those who want to watch the show's previous seasons, Paramount+ is the most accessible option.

New episodes of The Challenge come out every Wednesday at 8 pm on MTV.

The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion: Episode 11

The Challenge follows two groups of contestants competing against each other by doing tasks assigned to them. The losing group has to send one member for elimination, and the winning group is inches closer to the prize money. Fans of the show are calling this season the best season of the show so far. Every episode shows drama or game politics between the players competing for the title.

Episode 11's official summary says it's to show a contestant getting blindsided by their alibis only to get voted for eliminations, as has always happened on The Challenge. It sees a tough arena fight between Laurel Stucky and Ravyn Rochelle, an eating competition, and a compelling party the housemates attend together.

The episode also shows the budding romance between Horacio and Nurys, while the host, TJ Lavin, has been doing what he does best: helping contestants navigate physically and emotionally through tough challenges.