The Challenge season 38 reunion recap: Shocking moments, revelations, and more explored

The Challenge season 38 aired part 1 of its reunion special on Wednesday, February 22, and featured many former contestants as well as the winners of the season.

During the segment, several contestants, including Laurel and Michelle, got into arguments about the dynamics they shared while competing. The contestants also received good news as Chauncey and Amber announced their pregnancy.

Fans were treated to a lot of drama, and this is only going to increase when The Challenge season 38 reunion special part 2 airs on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at 8 pm ET on MTV.

From Olivia’s injury to Tori and Jordan's fight: Some highlights from The Challenge season 38 reunion special

The Challenge season 38 recently aired part one of the reunion special. It started on a positive note with Amber revealing her baby bump. While the couple had announced their pregnancy earlier on social media, and even posted a picture of it, this was Amber’s first appearance showing off the bump.

However, it looks like that was the only positive and happy part of the segment as secrets, revelations, and more came to light in The Challenge season 38 reunion special.

One of the biggest altercations, which was teased in the trailer as well, was between Laurel and Michelle. Laurel claimed that the latter is terrified of her.

To recap, while their partners initially got along really well during the season, the two never saw eye to eye, which eventually led to Laurel and Jakk’s elimination.

To nobody’s surprise, Tori and Jordan got into another fight after the clip of Jordan going back on his word to not vote for Fessy was shown. While he apologized, he also told Tori how he felt when she tried to use their personal relationship to advance in the game. He said:

"I regret making that decision. However, I don’t deny the feelings that came up when you are telling me that a choice I make in a game of monopoly is going to affect our relationship outside of it."

Tori said that she "put her neck out" for him and if felt bad that she vouched for him, but he couldn't live up to it. She also admitted to feeling bad for Fessy. Jordan told her that while he saw her side, she made him “personally upset” because he made a deal with her, but she didn’t trust him enough to not use their relationship as leverage.

In response, Tori said:

"It’s so strange. You can’t say trust Imma hold up the deal and then not hold it up and now blame me."

Winners Tori and Devin were also asked whether it was their strategy to not win challenges so they could maintain their relationship with other contestants as opposed to having to vote someone out. However, once again, they slyly got away with not answering the question.

In the reunion, Olivia opened up about the injury she sustained during the 100-hour finale and stated that she was injured in five different places when the ball hit her nose. She said she broke her skull and her nose, and sustained injuries behind her optic nerve, and two other places.

The details left the other contestants shocked.

The Challenge season 38 will return next week on Wednesday, at 8 pm ET for part two of the reunion special, which will see Aneesa and Moriah getting into an argument.

