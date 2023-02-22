The Challenge season 38 reunion release date and air time on MTV

The Challenge season 38 returns for another explosive episode after having announced this season’s winners. In the upcoming segment, Ride or Dies return to air their dirty laundry and talk about their differences in a reunion special.

During the reunion, Laurel and Michelle finally address the issues that were evident during their time in the game, with Laurel implying that the latter has been terrified of her.

The Challenge season 38 reunion special will air on Wednesday, February 23, at 8 pm ET on MTV.

Michelle and Laurel go head-to-head in The Challenge season 38 reunion special

Last week, The Challenge season 38 winners were announced, and Tori and Devin took home the crown for the first time despite having competed in several seasons prior to this installment. Now, they’re back and are joined by many of the season’s contestants as they get together for a reunion special. However, not every reunion is a happy occasion.

In a promo uploaded to social media, two former contestants, the tension between whom was evident while they were in the game, can be seen going at each other once again. The clip shows Laurel and Michelle, two veterans, having a verbal spat.

The clip begins with Lauren forgetting what was being asked of her. When the entire cast joins her in laughter, she takes a dig at Michelle and states that she thought it was about her. Michelle tries clearing it out with her, explaining that it wasn’t the case, informing her that she had "other s***" going on while in The Challenge season 38 which “gave an energy around the house.” She added:

"Then you warmed up to other people but you never rewarmed up to me and maybe that’s a perception but perception is reality."

She tells Laurel that she’s cooked things up in her head, and she doesn’t want to have a conversation with her. While Laurel continues to cut her off and speak over her, Michelle tells her that there were times where she was afraid of her. Meanwhile, Laurel said:

"You’re terrified of me, every time I walk into a room, you are absolutely bats*** terrified."

Michelle asks her if she looks terrified at the moment, and while the former says that she does, Michelle puts her foot down and tells her that she isn’t. Laurel further tells her ex-The Challenge cast member that the latter is afraid and won’t accept it, which is why she doesn’t like her.

Michelle, on the other hand, reminds Laurel that she had switched her energy up on the latter and that it wasn’t in her head.

What happened in the 100-hour finale?

The finale started with four teams, including Horaccio and Olivia, Jordan and Aneesa, Nany and Johnny Banana, and Tori and Devin. Tori and Devin maintained an impressive lead almost throughout The Challenge finale, and were the first ones to cross many checkpoints. However, it wasn’t as smooth a ride for the others.

At the very beginning, Aneesa twisted her ankle but kept on competing, although Olivia eventually succumbed to her injuries. She initially cut her finger open but didn’t give up. However, she eventually had to be taken to the hospital after hurting herself with a golf ball and bleeding profusely.

The last two teams remaining were Tori and Devin, and while Johnny and Nany started out strong, they eventually lost to the other two veterans in the final stages of the competition.

Tune in on Wednesday, February 23, at 8 pm ET to watch the reunion special on MTV.

Poll : 0 votes