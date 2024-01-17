Where to watch The Color Purple online? All streaming options explored

2023's The Color Purple, which was produced by Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, and others, was based on the 1982 novel of the same name by Alice Walker. It premiered on December 25 last year and immediately received praise from both viewers and critics.

The Color Purple was nominated in several categories at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards and boasted a stellar cast, which included Whoopi Goldberg in a cameo appearance. It also starred the likes of Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, and Danielle Brooks, and was the first musical recreation of the novel.

The film became available to stream online on multiple platforms on January 16.

Where to stream The Color Purple?

The critically acclaimed movie is currently available to stream on two major platforms, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV. However, it is important to note that instead of being available as part of the platform-based subscriptions, fans will have to rent or buy the movie, at least for the time being.

On both platforms, the hit movie is currently available for rent at $19.99, and for a digital download at $24.99.

The digital version of the movie includes special features such as insights into the title's creation, as well as various behind-the-scenes clips. Furthermore, a physical release on 4K UHD, DVD, and Blu-Ray is scheduled for March 12.

Finally, The Color Purple is also expected to receive a post-theater streaming release, which means that the movie has a good chance of eventually finding its way to Max. That is because of Warner Bros.' partnership with the channel.

Details about the movie

The movie is a film adaptation of a Broadway musical, which is based on Alice Walker's 1982 novel of the same name. What’s more, actress Fantasia Barrino, who also won American Idol season 3, was part of the Broadway musical as well. She reprised her role as Celie in the 2023 movie. Apart from Whoopi Goldberg, notable stars such as Danny Glover and Oprah Winfrey also made cameo appearances in The Color Purple.

Taraji P. Henson played the role of Shug Avery, while Colman Domingo starred in the film as Mister. Halle Bailey took on the role of young Nettie. Winfrey, who made a cameo appearance in the title, previously starred in the 1985 version of the movie.

All of the adaptations have directly taken inspiration from Alice Walker's novel, which won the Pulitzer Prize back in 1982. It was only after the novel succeeded that it received its first adaptation in 1985. This version of the title is available to stream on Max. The 2005 Broadway musical based on The Color Purple won a Tony Award for Best Musical Revival in 2016.

The synopsis of the film, as per IMDb, reads:

"A woman faces many hardships in her life, but ultimately finds extraordinary strength and hope in the unbreakable bonds of sisterhood."

The 2023 movie features a range of songs from the musical and also includes several originals. Fans can now enjoy the title on platforms including Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.