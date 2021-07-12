Where to watch Wellington Paranormal online? Streaming details, episodes, and all you need to know

“Wellington Paranormal” is based on Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement’s 2014 horror-comedy, “What We Do in the Shadows.” The show is highly anticipated and has already been well-received by critics, just like the 2014 film did.

Waititi (director of “Thor: Ragnarok” and “Jojo Rabbit”) and Clement (of “Moana” and “Fx’s Legion” fame) have also contributed as writers in the series. The latter even directed a few episodes while Taika was busy shooting the upcoming MCU film “Thor: Love and Thunder.”

The show premiered in July 2018 in New Zealand and was picked up by CW for its US debut in 2021. The series has already released three seasons in New Zealand and abroad, with the fourth season currently on air.

Where to watch Wellington Paranormal, and when is it available?

The series will debut Sunday, July 11th, on The CW. Furthermore, the show will drop on HBO Max the next day. CW will release the first two episodes of Wellington Paranormal at 9 PM ET, and it is expected to have weekly releases on Sundays.

HBO Max

Wellington Paranormal will drop on HBO Max on July 12th and is expected to have weekly releases on Mondays. HBO Max plans start at $9.99 per month.

Hulu

Furthermore, the show is also available on Hulu Live TV, which costs $64.99 per month. This plan also includes several traditional TV channels.

Other streaming options include FuboTV ($64.99 per month), AT&T TV ($64.99 per month), and YouTube TV ($69.99 per month).

The series is unfortunately not available in Canada. However, it is expected to be picked up by CTV or be available via Crave soon.

It will also be accessible in the UK via Now (costing £9.99 per month) and Sky Q services of Sky UK. The show came to the UK in April.

Number of episodes in Wellington Paranormal

Season 1 had six episodes, Season 2 had seven episodes, Season 3 had six episodes, and the ongoing Season 4 has six episodes so far.

Series details

The show follows officers O’Leary and Minogue as they investigate the paranormal activities in Wellington, New Zealand. The two made their debut in the film on which the show is based.

Wellington Paranormal has received an excellent critical response as the show sits at a 100% RottenTomatoes score.

The original movie, “What We Do in the Shadows,” is rising in popularity after Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi’s fame. This is likely to boost the popularity of the show as well.

Edited by Ravi Iyer