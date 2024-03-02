Where to watch Wheel of Fortune season 41? Streaming platforms explored

Wheel of Fortune is an American game show that first aired in 1975 on CBS and the Game Show Network. The reality TV series has been declared the longest-running game show in the US. Due to its popularity and legacy, Wheel of Fortune has produced more than fifty international versions of the show.

Wheel of Fortune season 41 was announced in June 2023, with Ryan Seacrest as the new host. Viewers can watch the new season on their cable channel, Game Show Network. According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis is stated as:

"Contestants guess hidden phrases by guessing letters one at a time. Contestants win money or prizes, as determined by a spin of the wheel, for each correct consonant they guess."

It further states the rules and format of the series, as follows:

"But they have to pay to see what vowels are in a puzzle. The contestant that has amassed the most winnings at the end of a game goes on to play the bonus round, in which the player can win even more -- prizes frequently seen in the bonus round include automobiles, vacations, and more cash."

Fans can watch Wheel of Fortune on the Game Show Network and other streaming platforms

The upcoming season 41 of the game show Wheel of Fortune will be available to watch on live streaming platforms such as Pluto TV, Fubo TV, DirecTV, Hulu+Live TV, and Sling TV. DirecTV offers its customers the option to access channels such as ABC, NBC, CNN, and CBS.

The DirecTV subscription fee is priced at $79.99 per month for the entertainment package and $108.99 for the Choice subscription. Fubo TV, on the other hand, is a much cheaper alternative, fans can watch the Wheel of Fortune on it. Fubo's individual and family packages range from $79.99 to $99.99 per month.

Meanwhile, signing up for a membership plan on the Hulu+Live TV plan can cost around $76.99 a month with ads. It offers its customers more than 80 channels, such as ABC, NBC, and Disney+.

Sling TV is another alternative to streaming the Wheel of Fortune if one doesn't have access to the cable network. A live streaming platform such as Sling TV offers two main plans: an orange one for $40 per month and a blue one for $45 per month. Additionally, Sling TV Orange + Blue will cost a total of $60.

The best part about Sling TV is that every subscriber gets 50% off during the first month and has the option to customize their channel. One can access exclusive channels such as ABC and other family, sports, news, and entertainment ones as well.

Fans can also binge-watch previous seasons on the CBS channel, website, or app. Another similar version of the game show is Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, which airs on ABC at 9/8 p.m. CT every Wednesday. In this series, celebrities participate in the game to raise money for non-profit organizations and charities.