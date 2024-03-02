Wheel of Fortune hosts: From Ryan Seacrest to Pat Sajak

With over four decades of successful runs, the television game show Wheel of Fortune has amassed a fan-favorite reputation. The format of the reality TV series commands contestants to guess hidden phrases by guessing masked alphabets, one at a time. The puzzles and phrases asked belong to a particular category, which is announced by the host at the start of each round.

Three players compete against each other while also spinning a roulette-style wheel, allowing each one to win dollar amounts as labeled on the wheel. After season 41, the beloved host of the game, Pat Sajak, will retire.

List of all Wheel of Fortune hosts

1) Pat Sajak

The longtime Wheel of Fortune host, who joined the game show in 1981, announced he'd step away from the production after filming season 41. Pat Sajak confirmed the announcement in June 2023 with a written message shared on the game show’s social media handle. He wrote:

“Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!)”

2) Chuck Woolery

Not many know that Pat Sajak wasn’t the original host of Wheel of Fortune. He came in second to fill the position following the exit of Charles Herbert Woolery.

The prolific American host held the reigns of the game show between 1975 and 1981 before moving on to participate in other projects. He has had a successful stint, headlining shows like Love Connection, Scrabble, and Greed, among others.

3) Rolf Benirschke

Well known for his career as a placekicker for NFL team San Diego Chargers, Rolf Benirschke landed the hosting job of the game’s daytime edition in 1989.

The athlete-cum-television personality was 33 at the time, creating buzz about his health struggle with Crohn’s disease while balancing his NFL career. However, his tenure as a host was shortlived, as NBC dumped the daytime edition of Wheel of Fortune only months after his joining.

4) Bob Goen

After NBC dropped the daytime version of the game show, CBS soon picked it up with Bob Goen as the new host. The popular American emcee, who is also known for his work on Entertainment Tonight, fronted the game show between 1989 and 1991. In September 2023, it was announced that Bob Goen would host the Wheel of Fortune LIVE 2023 tour.

5) Vanna White

The television personality is well-known among viewers as the co-host of the game show, a position she has held since 1982. Besides this, Vanna White has appeared in minor roles in several movies and television series, including Graduation Day, Midnight Offerings, and Goddess of Love, among others.

6) Alex Trebek

Though Alex Trebek was never a full-time host on Wheel of Fortune, he earned the position for a day during the April Fool's Day gimmick in 1997. The famous Jeopardy! host traded places with Pat Sajak for a day to entertain viewers. He passed away in 2020.

7) Ryan Seacrest

Ryan Seacrest, the current host of American Idol season 22, will begin front-lining Wheel of Fortune after Pat Sajak retires. The announcement was confirmed in June 2023, when Ryan expressed it in a written statement:

“I’m truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak. I can say, along with the rest of America, that it’s been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them.”

Those interested can watch Wheel of Fortune exclusively on NBC, but episodes of the gaming show are also available to stream on Pluto TV.