What is Vanna White’s net worth? Wheel of Fortune host seeks raise in light of Pat Sajak’s retirement

Wheel of Fortune, one of the longest-running game shows in American history, is going through some big changes. The show has seen the iconic duo of Vanna White and Pat Sajak host it for over 40 years. However, Sajak recently announced that he would step back from the show as he gets ready to retire.

While Vanna White expressed her opinions about not being able to be on the show last year without Sajak as she compared the co-hosting duo to Barbie and Ken, she will indeed be staying on to host the game show.

However, she has some demands of her own. The television personality, whose current net worth stands at $85 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, is seeking an increase in pay after being paid the same for the past 18 years.

Vanna White earns $10 million per year from the game show

The television personality, model, and actress Vanna White is famously known for her role as the co-host of Wheel of Fortune. Due to the game show, Vanna earns $10 million per year. The co-host further makes a fortune by licensing her picture to casino slot machines, earning her approximately $15 million per year.

In 1982, before she started hosting Wheel of Fortune, Vanna White did a few lingerie shots to make money. The photos were later sold to Playboy Magazine and published in 1987.

Vanna filed a lawsuit worth $5.2 million against the magazine along with suing Hugh Hefner, claiming that the pictures were not meant to be mass published and stated that they were released to tarnish her image as a "modest, wholesome, attractive, and innocent all-American girl."

However, Hefner claimed that the Wheel of Fortune co-host was aware of the pictures being published and wanted them to be posted around the same time that her autobiography was set to be released.

A few years later, the Wheel of Fortune host sued Samsung Electronics Corporation for using her likeness without her consent as they aired a commercial that saw a robot turning letters on a game show. She was ultimately awarded $403,000 in damages.

Vanna and her ex-husband used to live in Mulholland Estates and eventually moved to Beverly Park. After their divorce, they emptied the property and started renting it out for $175,00 a month before listing it for $47.5 million.

In 2013, she purchased a home in Sherman Oaks for $1.12 million and started making rent off of it in May 2020 for $20,000 per month.

White's last pay raise was 18 years ago

Vanna White has been a part of Wheel of Fortune for over four decades and is currently in negotiations to renew her contract in light of Pat Sajak’s retirement. The Puck reported that White’s last increase in pay came 18 years ago.

On December 6, 2022, Vanna claimed that she was unsure if the show would survive without her or Sajak. She said while in conversation with People magazine that everyone relates Wheel of Fortune to Pat and Vanna and that they’re like Ken and Barbie.

Pat Sajak is set to retire from the game show after season 41.

