Where to watch World Electronic Music Awards 2023? Release date, streaming details, and more

The World Electronic Music Awards (WEMAs) is an annual awards show that celebrates the achievements of electronic music artists and professionals from around the music industry.

The 2023 World Electronic Music Awards is set to air on Saturday, May 27, 2023, from 8:00-10:00 pm ET, as per an announcement by the CW Network. It was filmed in Las Vegas and is available to stream on The CW App.

The WEMA features a variety of categories like Best Electronic Music Artist, Best Electronic Music Festival, Best Electronic Music Album, and Best Electronic Music Label. Winners are chosen through a combination of fan voting and a panel of industry experts.

Here is the information about WEMA, as per IMDb:

"Honors the best in electronic music from around the world in a two-hour primetime event in Las Vegas. It will also feature the first Electronic Music Hall of Fame inductions."

The World Electronic Music Awards includes live performances as well. Some of the world-wide famous personalities in electronic music play live. There are a ton of opportunities for networking for both professionals and fans alike.

The History of the World Electronic Music Awards

The World Electronic Music Awards (WEMAs) are a fairly new event, having only been established in 2017.

The awards show was created to honor and celebrate the best in electronic music from around the world. It has become one of the most anticipated events in the industry.

The first WEMAs were held in 2017. It took place in Shenzhen, China and was hosted by Chinese actress and singer Li Bingbing. It also featured performances by some of the most well-known names in electronic music, such as Steve Aoki, David Guetta, and Afrojack.

The WEMAs have moved to different locations around the world every year, including Hong Kong, New York City, and Miami. Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the WEMAs have continued to thrive. A virtual event was held in 2020. It returned to a physical event in 2021.

The WEMAs have briskly become one of the most highly anticipated events in the electronic music industry. The awards show is sure to continue growing in popularity in the future.

What to expect from WEMAs this year?

Some rumors hint that there is a new format for the show, which will include regional and world awards. There are speculations about the development of a Hall of Fame to honor EDM superstars. There are further speculations about streaming the ceremony globally through collaborations with the CW digital team.

Here are the thoughts of the WEMAs creator and executive producer Andy Ruffell:

"We are so excited to be working with The CW on the WORLD ELECTRONIC MUSIC AWARDS broadcast."

She added:

"We will be announcing some big music industry partners shortly."

One of the most interesting aspects of the World Electronic Music Awards is the opportunity it provides to up-and-coming artists who want to showcase their talents. The event will also feature several live performances and competitions that will help emerging artists perform in front of a global audience and make their names known.

