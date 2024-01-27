Where will Road House stream? Streaming platform, plot, cast, and more explored

Road House, a remake of Patrick Swayze's 1989 action movie of the same name, will star Jake Gyllenhaal in the lead role. The actor will portray Dalton, a former UFC fighter, who takes up a job at a loud pub in a small town. Conor McGregor will make his acting debut in the film and play a mean local businessman Brad Wesley, who tries to stop Dalton from bringing order back to the town.

Douglas Liman, who worked with Gyllenhaal on Source Code, has helmed the movie. The film is slated to release on Prime Video in March 2024.

Where will Road House be released?

Road House is scheduled to debut exclusively on Prime Video on March 21, 2024. The film will make its global premiere during the March 2024 SXSW conference in Austin, Texas.

However, as per Deadline, the director of the film will not be attending the event. He mentioned that he initially planned on silently protesting Amazon's decision to skip a theatrical release. As per the publication, he said:

"My plan had been to silently protest Amazon’s decision to stream a movie so clearly made for the big screen. But Amazon is hurting way more than just me and my film. If I don’t speak up about Amazon, who will?"

Plot and trailer of Road House

The official trailer of the film debuted on January 25, 2024, and featured several barfights, humor, and gripping action sequences.

The gripping trailer witnesses a bar proprietor approaching Gyllenhaal's character regarding taking up a job as a bouncer at her roadhouse. She claims that the establishment has been garnering an unsuitable clientele after witnessing him engaging in combat with a group of individuals. New crew members soon display their interest in Dalton's mischievous behavior after he accepts the offer and new mysteries unfold.

The character development, visual aesthetics, and tone displayed in the trailer left fans wanting more.

The synopsis of the film, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

“In this adrenaline-fueled reimagining of the 80s cult classic, ex-UFC fighter Dalton (Jake Gyllenhaal) takes a job as a bouncer at a Florida Keys roadhouse, only to discover that this paradise is not all it seems.”

Which actors star in Road House?

Jake Gyllenhaal will lead the cast as Elwood Dalton and the film will also feature Daniela Melchior, Billy Magnussen, Joaquim de Almeida, Jessica Williams, and Lukas Gage. Beau Knapp, Arturo Castro, B.K. Cannon, Darren Barnet, Dominique Columbus, and UFC fighter Conor McGregor will also be seen taking on pivotal roles in the title.

The movie remake began production in the Dominican Republic in August 2022. Additional filming developed during a UFC event in Las Vegas, Nevada, in March 2023, where footage of Jake Gyllenhaal and former UFC fighter Jay Hieron in the Octagon was captured.

Certain characteristics of the remake differentiate it from the previous version of the title. For instance, the cast is more diverse and includes UFC fighter Conor McGregor. Additionally, the film is set in Florida rather than Missouri. However, certain elements remain, such as the lead character's (Jake Gyllenhaal) decision to flee his troubled past and establish himself as a guard.

Road House will premiere on Prime Video worldwide on Thursday, March 21.

