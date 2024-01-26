Doug Liman’s remake of the 1989 Road House will soon come to life following its release on Prime Video worldwide on March 21, 2024. The movie packs a thrilling cast and has had struggles of its own. It was greenlit by Amazon back in August 2022 and was originally a collaboration between Jake Gyllenhaal and Doug Liman.

However, when filming started in the Dominican Republic back in August 2022, it saw various changes in the direction unit as well as various cast choices, all resulting in a plethora of delays. The film’s score was originally composed by none other than Volkert Bertelmann and even the music has changed during development. The final project has Christophe Beck as music director.

The cast, headlined by Gyllenhaal, includes a range of surprise faces in the form of multiple UFC fighters, as well as a range of talented actors. Here, we look at the detailed cast list.

Road House 2024 full cast list includes multiple surprises

The movie is currently scheduled for release on March 21, if further delays do not come up. The project takes inspiration from the 1989 movie Road House and includes names such as Conor McGregor, Billy Magnussen, and Joel Silver on the official cast list.

The plot will be the same as the 1989 original and will revolve around a former UFC middleweight fighter who takes on a new role at a Road House in the Florida Keys. Headlined by Jake Gyllenhaal, the cast includes a range of other known faces as well. These include:

Jake Gyllenhaal as Elwood Dalton

Daniela Melchior as Ellie

Billy Magnussen

Jessica Williams[

Darren Barnet

Conor McGregor

J. D. Pardo

Arturo Castro

Joaquim de Almeida

Gbemisola Ikumelo

Lukas Gage

Hannah Love Lanier

Travis Van Winkle

B. K. Cannon

Dominique Columbus

Beau Knapp

Bob Menery

Kevin Carroll

Jay Hieron

Apart from information about Jake Gyllenhaal and Daniela Melchior, not a lot of updates about the other characters have come out yet. Gyllenhaal will take up the role of former UFC fighter Elwood Dalton, who will be dealing with a range of struggles, of a different kind, in his new job.

Instead of being released in theaters, it will only see an online release and will be available on Amazon Prime, for starters.

The project has already seen a range of drama and was only taken up by Amazon Studios once they bought MGM, at the start of 2022. The move immediately led to the development of the initial idea, with Jake Gyllenhaal being associated with the movie even before Liman was.

Recently, in March 2023, Gyllenhaal was seen filming with UFC fighter Jay Hieron after a ceremonial weigh-in for UFC 285. This initially led to rumors that Hieron might be one of multiple actual UFC stars who are part of the film’s cast. As the updated cast list suggests, that same has since been confirmed.

