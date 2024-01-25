"Will be the best thing since John Wick" - Fans hyped following trailer release of Conor McGregor and Jake Gyllenhaal's 'Road House' remake

The first official trailer for Conor McGregor's new film, 'Road House' was recently released, and it's safe to say that MMA fans are buzzing with excitement.

'The Notorious' has been away from the octagon since 2021, and it seems he is making the most of his time. He has been teasing the news of his Hollywood debut for a while now, and fans finally got to watch a glimpse of the movie Road House after the UFC star uploaded it on X. The movie features Hollywood star Jake Gyllenhaal and is about a street fighter.

Here's what the fans had to say about the trailer:

"You can't watch that trailer and not have chills, like I'm literally screaming, the road house will be the best thing since John Wick"

"Bro you did FANTASTIC in this scene! Can’t wait for the full movie, this will be your biggest year yet"

"Conor and Jake Gyllenhaal in a movie? What a time to be alive, I believe the covenant starring Jake Gyllenhaal deserved an Oscar nomination for best picture, just a thought."

"Give this man the Oscar!!!"

Conor McGregor responds to Jake Gyllenhaal's poster for 'Road House'

Conor McGregor and Jake Gyllenhaal seem to have formed quite a friendship during the filming of their new movie 'Road House'. The movie is a remake of a 1989 classic starring Patrick Swayze. The pair were first seen together filming scenes for the movie at UFC 285 in March 2023. Rotten Tomatoes released a poster for the film with Gyllenhaal on it, and McGregor had this to say:

"I hate to have to mess up that pretty face for you all."

Check out the tweet below:

From what can be seen in the trailer, the Irishman plays the role of the villain in the movie. McGregor looks buffed in the trailer, prompting fans to speculate that his drastic weight gain last year was for the role. Gyllenhaal plays the role of a street fighter, and the pair end up fighting each other multiple times in the trailer.

Fans are excited to watch the movie with many saying McGregor will be the first UFC champion to have an Oscar award to his name as well.

