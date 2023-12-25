Jake Gyllenhaal MMA movie: Will the 'Road House' remake film featuring the American actor and Conor McGregor release in theaters? 

UFC megastar Conor McGregor is set to make his movie debut in the Jake Gyllenhaal-led ‘Road House’. The movie is the remake of the 1989 classic of the same name.

McGregor’s role in Road House was announced in 2022 and there has been a lot of anticipation about the Irishman’s performance. 'The Notorious' fans can finally save the date as the movie will be released on March 21, 2024, on Amazon Prime Video. Viewers must buy the streaming service’s subscription to watch the movie.

According to reports, the movie did well with test audiences. Gyllenhaal and director Doug Liman were reportedly pushing the distributors for the theatrical release.

However, Amazon Studios opted for a streaming release. Producer Joe Silver originally intended to have a theatrical release as well. He was fired by Amazon following backstage drama over the disagreements.

'Road House' has been given an R rating due to nudity, violence and strong language. Apart from Gyllenhaal and McGregor, it will feature Daniela Melchior, Billy Magnussen, Jessica Williams and Darren Barnet in major roles.

When Conor McGregor boasted to Halle Berry about his earnings from 'Road House'

One of the wittiest fighters on the UFC roster, Conor McGregor has conquered the world of mixed martial arts with his fighting and communication skills. ‘The Notorious’ maintains a strong social media presence, which has enabled him to stay in the limelight when he is not competing.

McGregor has claimed that his financial deal for the 'Road House' movie has been historic. However, the former UFC champion’s fees for the movie have not been made public.

While replying to Halle Berry’s ‘Tell me something I don’t know’ query on X (formerly Twitter), the Irishman sneakily promoted the 'Road House' movie while boasting about his earnings from the project:

"I am the highest paid first time actor of all time."

McGregor's now-deleted X post

Despite being one of the most popular MMA fighters of all time, McGregor has been on the sidelines since he suffered a gruesome leg injury in his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier in 2021.

The Irishman is likely to make his return to the UFC octagon in 2024. While he was rumored to fight former lightweight title challenger Michael Chandler, nothing has been confirmed so far.