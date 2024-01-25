Johnny Walker reacts as Conor McGregor starrer 'Road House' trailer hits the web

Johnny Walker has reacted to the first trailer of the upcoming film 'Road House,' featuring Conor McGregor and Jake Gyllenhaal in lead roles.

The remake of the 1989 cult classic, directed by renowned filmmaker Doug Liman, is scheduled to premiere on Amazon Prime Video from March 21 onwards, with no theatrical release planned.

'The Notorious' recently shared his thoughts on the trailer on X, saying:

"Fighting, acting, there’s nothing this Mac can’t do! Here’s the trailer featuring my brother, Jake Gyllenhaal, and me going toe-to-toe in the wildest action movie ever – Road House! My acting debut is gonna leave a mark! Long live Knox!” Road House is open for business on March 21 on @primevideo #RoadHouseMovie"

McGregor's teammate at SBG Ireland and UFC light heavyweight fighter, Walker, expressed excitement about 'Road House' in response to McGregor's post. He tweeted:

"Very nice, congrats champ champ @TheNotoriousMMA, looking forward to watch it looks dope"

In the original 'Road House,' Patrick Swayze starred as a professional bouncer who travels to a Missouri town to restore order to a bar notorious for nightly bloodshed.

Meanwhile, in the remake, Gyllenhaal stars as Elwood Dalton, a former UFC fighter-turned-bouncer. While McGregor makes his first major feature film appearance as Knox, the antagonist.

Details about McGregor's character are somewhat unclear. In the trailer, he declares, "Knox is on the job," suggesting he might be taking on the majority of the tasks for Billy Magnussen's character. The trailer provides additional context about Gyllenhaal's character's history, with scenes depicting his involvement in a UFC fight. Furthermore, the location has shifted from Missouri to the Florida Keys.

When Conor McGregor shared his favorite part of filming for 'Road House'

Being involved in movie production is physically strenuous, and Conor McGregor conveyed his gratitude for experiencing the demanding process of shooting a feature film.

While 'The Notorious' is familiar with rigorous training camps for his fights, McGregor described how working on set made everything else seem easier by comparison.

During an interview on My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox in March 2023, McGregor said:

"I did enjoy the process. It was very tough. I'll tell you what I enjoyed the most... The fact that now everything else seems easy... Because 15-hour days on set, memorizing lines. You're memorizing the lines and practicing before you even go on set, so it's a lot of hard work."

He added:

"And I was doing my own stunts... But leaving it, doing this show, going to training camp, preparing for fights, shooting content for all these companies, everything seems so much easier."

