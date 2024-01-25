"Wildest action movie ever" - Conor McGregor promises to "leave a mark" with performance in acting debut as 'Road House' remake trailer releases

After becoming one of the most successful MMA fighters of all time, Conor McGregor is poised to make a splash in the entertainment industry.

The Irishman will make his acting debut alongside Golden Globe-winning actor Jake Gyllenhaal in the Road House movie. It is a remake of the 1989 classic of the same name. McGregor will play the antagonist, Knox, in the movie. The character seems to have a similar outspoken and charismatic personality as McGregor’s.

Amazon Prime recently released the Road House trailer and glimpses of the former UFC double champ’s performance can be seen in it.

The Irishman re-posted the trailer on his X account and promised to leave a mark in the acting realm:

“Fighting, acting, there’s nothing this Mac can’t do! Here’s the trailer featuring my brother, Jake Gyllenhaal, and me going toe-to-toe in the wildest action movie ever – Road House! My acting debut is gonna leave a mark! Long live Knox!” Road House is open for business March 21 on @primevideo. #RoadHouseMovie”

See the post below:

According to reports, the movie received positive reviews from the test audience. Gyllenhaal and director Doug Liman were pushing the distributors for the film’s theatrical release. However, the distributors opted for a streaming release.

Road House is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on March 21, 2024. Movie enthusiasts will have to purchase an Amazon Prime subscription to watch it. The official poster for the movie was also unveiled recently.

Conor McGregor claims to be the highest-paid first-time actor of all time

Conor McGregor is one of the highest-paid athletes in the world and he likely charged a significant fee to act in the Road House remake.

Although his project fee has not been made public, the Irishman boasted about his earnings from the movie while replying to Hollywood actress Halle Berry’s X post:

"I am the highest-paid first-time actor of all time."

McGregor's now-deleted X post

McGregor has not competed in the UFC since suffering a brutal leg break in his July 2021 fight against Dustin Poirier. He re-entered the USADA testing pool in late 2023 and it is being speculated that he might return to the UFC octagon in 2024.

However, the opponent and the date of his return have not been officially announced by the UFC so far.