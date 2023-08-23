Where was You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah shot? Filming locations of Adam Sandler's Netflix movie explored

The American comedy film, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, is set to premiere on Netflix on August 25, 2023. The main cast of this quirky movie includes Idina Menzel, Jackie Sandler, Adam Sandler, Sadie Sandler, and Sunny Sandler. The movie was directed by Sammi Cohen and written by Alison Peck and Fiona Rosenbloom.

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah was entirely shot in Toronto, Ontario.

Its story revolves around two teenagers who plan to execute their bat mitzvah, a Jewish traditional coming-of-age party. However, the plan becomes disastrous when one friend discovers her best friend is cheating on her with her crush. She plans to take revenge, and the rest is history. Did they end up celebrating their bat mitzvah together? This is the question this Netflix comedy aims to answer.

The official synopsis of the film provided by Netflix is as follows:

“BFFs Stacy and Lydia are both planning epic bat mitzvahs. But it all unravels when a popular boy — and middle school drama — threaten to ruin everything.”

The young adult novel-based movie was entirely filmed in Toronto, Ontario. Principal photography began in June 2022 and concluded in August 2022. Ontario, located in central Canada, is home to Canada’s capital, Ottawa. The province is known for its Victorian architecture and Canadian indigenous art museums.

Toronto, the province's capital, boasts attractions like Queen’s Park, sports facilities, zoos, and numerous green spaces. In an interview with The Times of Israel, it was revealed that Adam Sandler spent the last 12 weeks in Toronto filming his latest movie, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah.

The Conservative synagogue Beth Tzedec is one of the main locations used for this film. In an interaction with Times of Israel, Beth Tzedec’s Senior Rabbi, Steve Wernick, mentioned:

“They filmed in our chapel, in the gym for one of the bat mitzvah party scenes, in the religious school gift shop, the rabbi’s office.”

The shooting at this location took place for about a month and a half, and food preparation was handled by the synagogue’s in-house catering. The overall shooting experience at their place was always welcomed by Rabbi Wernick:

“It was amazing to see the level of detail in each and every shot, And the cast and crew, from Adam Sandler to the security guys, were just terrifically friendly and respectful. It was a great experience.”

In addition to these cities, the filming crew also chose Oakville, Ontario for the movie’s shooting. This city, located near Lake Ontario, is home to various architectural marvels, from historic buildings to modern luxury condos.

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah features Adam Sandler and his family planning a Jewish ceremony infused with comedy. Adam has previously showcased Jewish traditions in works such as Uncut Gems, The Meyerowitz Stories, Sandy Wexler, and You Don’t Mess with the Zohan.

Adam produces and acts in this film alongside his two daughters and wife.