Which Tesla did Trump buy? Make, model, cost and everything to know about the president's recent car purchase

On March 12, 2025, the official @WhiteHouse X account posted an image of President Donald Trump alongside DOGE head Elon Musk stating that the latter helped the president pick a new Tesla. The tweet read:

"Get in, patriots—we have a country to save. @ElonMusk helps President Trump pick his new @Tesla!"

The president purchased a red Tesla Model S Plaid on March 11, 2025, during a high-profile event at the White House wherein multiple models of the electric vehicle-producing brand including the Cybertruck were on display. Additionally, the president also purchased a Cybertruck, the specifics of which have not been disclosed yet.

As per Tesla's official website, the Model S Plaid produces 1020 horsepower allowing the vehicle to accelerate from 0 to 60mph in 1.99 seconds owing to the 'tri-motor all-wheel drive'. This feature comprises 2 motors powering the rear axle and a single motor powering the front axle.

The vehicle launched in June 2021, features a top speed of 200 mph (miles per hour) and the color Trump has chosen is called 'Ultra Red'. Additionally, the S Plaid has an EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) rating with a range of 348 miles. The Model S Plaid retails for $88,490, however, the company charges $2500 for the red shade making the price of the Tesla purchased by the president amount to $90,900.

More details about the Tesla S Plaid purchased by President Trump explored

The Tesla S Plaid model purchased by President Trump recently is speculated to be a move to support the company's CEO Elon Musk, given that the brand has been under scrutiny.

The S Plaid model features front and rear trunks along with fold-flat seats that allow one to fit an entire bike without taking its wheels off or without taking out any luggage. The interior of the vehicle features a 960-watt audio system comprising Active Road Noise Reduction for studio-grade sound quality and a 22-speaker.

The company claims that Model S Plaid has the fastest acceleration of any vehicle in production. Additionally, its battery structure enables back-to-back runs without issues of performance degradation. The drag coefficient of the Model S Plaid is .208 Cd. The vehicle is built for endurance, speed, and range and features enhanced aerodynamics with a wider chassis allowing users to take corners quickly.

While purchasing the Tesla from Elon Musk at the White House event, Trump ensured that his message supporting the SpaceX founder went through. Praising the vehicle, Trump said:

"I'm gonna buy because number one, it's a great product, as good as it gets—and number two, because this man has devoted his energy and his life to doing this and I think he has been treated very unfairly by a very small group of people. And I just want people to know that he can't be penalized for being a patriot."

While Trump mentioned that he would keep the Tesla S Plaid and the White House and let his staff use it, the President added that he bought the Cybertruck for his granddaughter Kai. Calling Kai a "special young woman", the president said that she is a golfer and puts the clubs in the back, hinting at the Cybertruck being a useful vehicle for her.

