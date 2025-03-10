Who plays Donald Trump on SNL? Skit involving Elon Musk and Marco Rubio leaves internet in splits

James Austin Johnson's latest SNL spoof as Donald Trump, alongside Mike Myers’ Elon Musk and Marcello Hernandez Gonzalez's Marco Rubio, garnered mixed reactions online.

Ad

The political skit parodied the alleged clash between Elon Musk and Marco Rubio during a Cabinet Room meeting held by Trump last Thursday. The sketch focused on President Trump trying to "broker a truce" between Elon and Marco.

The sketch portrayed Rubio opposing Elon's involvement in the US government while the latter remained goofy. Trump mocked both of them in a bid to calm tensions. The spoof also humorously addressed Elon's Asperger's syndrome, a condition that places individuals on the autism spectrum.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Some people criticized the comic portrayals and the content of their jokes—

"Hypocrites. They hate people with disabilities, going as far as wanting to abort them", wrote one X user.

"It's only funny to people with a lot of resentment and hatred in their heart. The same people claim intellectual superiority and moral high ground, too. It's an ugly look and a recipe to be unhappy", wrote another.

Ad

A few said they wouldn't mind if SNL parodied government officials, but they didn’t find this specific sketch funny.

"NOT FUNNY Honestly, I don't mind if they make fun of officials, even the President, so long as it's funny. This skit isn't even funny", said one person.

Another group of viewers enjoyed the spoof and considered Johnson, Myers, and Marcello's characterizations of Trump, Elon, and Rubio to be perfect. Mike Myers received additional praise from netizens who requested to see more of him as Elon Musk on SNL.

Ad

"I need Mike Myers to be there every week", wrote one fan.

"I love watching SNL to see what they will parody next with the crazy going on south of the border. Myers is SO good at this!", resonated another.

"OMG, thanks to the League of Evil, SNL has made me laugh again", shared an X user.

Ad

"If, "SNL isn't funny anymore" has been your mantra for as long as your mind can comprehend, then you were never intelligent enough to to understand a "knock knock" joke", remarked one more.

James Austin Johnson, Marcello Hernandez Gonzales, and Mike Myers' latest SNL spoof

The sketch began with Trump changing the Secretary of State's name from Marco Rubio to Mark Ruby, arguing that English was now the official language of the United States.

Ad

In response, Rubio expressed his disapproval of Elon's access to the government as the DOGE Head. Trump mockingly praised Elon's work in the Department of Government Efficiency and referred to Rubio as a "scapegoat," adding, " It's still a type of GOAT."

Ad

As Rubio told the President that he had been doing a better job and suggested a takeover of the Panama Canal, Trump replied that he was no longer interested. In a surprising twist, Johnson's Trump expressed newfound interest in Thailand, citing that he has been watching the comedy drama White Lotus.

Rubio's rant began to bore Trump, leading him to compare the Secretary of State to Adrien Brody in an internal monologue. In a brief moment of realization, Johnson's Trump realized he should not voice all his inner thoughts to avoid unnecessary trouble.

Ad

After Mike Myers' Elon Musk joined the two, Trump thanked him for "at least wearing a suit this time." He then addressed Marco by name. In response, Elon excitedly shouted, "Polo," imitating the Marco Polo game.

Ad

In a hilarious take, Johnson's Trump rebuked the two for starting a conflict but suggested they should at least come up with better insults while they're at it:

"Something like, hey Elon! How do you have 20 kids? But I've never seen you with the chick, just dudes named Donkey Dog and B*ner King."

Turning to Marcello's Rubio, Trump proceeded:

"Marco! Short and gay! Classic."

Ad

In a subsequent internal monologue, Myers' Elon Musk revealed that he lost $100 billion in net worth due to a Tesla stock crash. The spoof concluded with Trump reaching a final resolution for Elon Musk and Marco Rubio.

He advised Rubio to keep his budget in check and told Elon to stay in his lane because he was "not the boss." However, Elon retorted that he had paid Trump $300M, and Trump went back to his words and agreed that the X owner was the boss.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback