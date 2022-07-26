Whistler Village shooting: Ski town outside Vancouver placed in lockdown as shootout leaves two dead

Two individuals were shot dead on Sunday, including a neighborhood gang member. Post this incident, Whistler ski resort, outside Vancouver, Canada, was placed on lockdown, according to sources.

According to the Vancouver Sun, Meninder Dhaliwal, the alleged gang member, was captured on camera lying face down in a pool of blood next to another man. The Vancouver Sun received further confirmation from sources that Dhaliwal died due to his wounds.

According to the media outlet, the Sea to Sky RCMP stated in a previous press release that the incident happened at about 12:19 p.m.

An in-depth look into the Whistler Village shooting outside Vancouver

According to a police statement, authorities said a second individual was also killed due to the gunshots. According to the Vancouver Sun, the victim, Sat Gill, was a friend of Dhaliwal but had no gang affiliation.

The police said in a statement,

“One person died at the scene, and the second succumbed to injuries while at the Whistler Medical Clinic. "

Reportedly, a burned vehicle was discovered not far from the shooting scene.

According to CTV News, two people were reportedly in police arrest after they were linked with the incident. According to witnesses who spoke to a Canadian news outlet, the gunshot occurred close to the Sundial Hotel, and Whistler was locked down for several hours following the shooting.

Authorities declared the Whistler area to be in no immediate threat, but Whistler-Blackcomb announced in a tweet that the resort will remain closed for the rest of the day "out of respect for all those impacted, and Whistler Blackcomb guests and team members."

“We are shocked and deeply saddened by this senseless act of violence, and we stand in support of our community.”

"We are shocked and deeply saddened by this senseless act of violence, and we stand in support of our community."

“While this matter is very serious and the investigation is in its infancy, we can say there is no ongoing risk to public safety.”

He continued,

“They not only pose a risk to their friends, families and acquaintances, but they also pose a risk to people who don’t even know them...every time they go to the gym, they go shopping, they go to the grocery store, a restaurant, or a bar.”

Citing the incident, businesses and hotels in the nearby area were put on lockdown Sunday afternoon.

Sgt. Timothy Pierotti of IHIT said,

“Anyone who was in the area of Sundial Crescent or Blueberry Drive, where the burning vehicle was located, between 8:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. with dash camera footage is asked to contact IHIT immediately."

Additionally, relatives of the victims are being urged to get in touch with homicide investigators.

In another instance, Meninder and his brother, Barinder, were also named on a warning poster of six gangsters released by police in May 2021.

Police Chief Adam Palmar said at that time,

“The photos that we’re releasing today represent those who pose significant public safety risks here in the City of Vancouver."

Additionally, Meninder Dhaliwal was with his brother Harb when the latter, outside a nightclub last year, was killed by a contract criminal.

