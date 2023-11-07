Whitney Wolfe Herd, who served as the CEO of the online dating platform Bumble, is resigning from her position after serving since 2014. CNN revealed that Lidiane Jones will come as a replacement for Whitney from January 2, 2024. Jones is currently the CEO of the messaging service called Slack.

Apart from Bumble, Whitney has been the co-founder of another dating platform Tinder. Her successful career as an entrepreneur has helped her to earn a lot of wealth over the years, and her nеt worth is $600 million, as pеr CеlеbrityNеtWorth.

According to The Verge, Whitney Wolfe Herd shared a statement about her resignation and stated:

"This move to Executive Chair gives me the ability to step forward into a new and exciting role, get back to my founder roots and bring immense passion and focus to this next chapter of growth."

She continued by saying that Jones' work in the field of "product and technology" will prove to be helpful for the company and is a big victory for the customers and team at the same time. The New York Times stated that Jones also expressed her happiness in a statement which reads:

"As a woman who has spent her career in technology, it's a gift to lean on my experience to lead a company dedicated to women and encouraging equality, integrity and kindness, all deeply personal and inspiring to me."

Whitney Wolfe Herd has accumulated a lot of wealth from her work at Tinder and Bumble

Whitnеy Wolfе Hеrd has bееn thе co-foundеr of two dating apps and shе joinеd Bumblе as thе CEO in 2014. Shе dеvеlopеd an intеrеst in businеss at a vеry young agе and hеr еarnings havе also incrеasеd ovеr thе yеars. Hеr nеt worth is $600 million, as pеr CеlеbrityNеtWorth.

CelebrityNetWorth states that she finished her education at Judge Memorial Catholic High School and Southern Methodist University. She started her career by working at orphanages and joined Cardify in 2012. The same year, she joined a team working to develop a new app, which led to the birth of the online dating app, Tinder.

Whitney Wolfe Herd served as the vice president of Tinder from 2012 to 2014. Following her resignation, she sued the company on charges of s*xual harassment, and the case was closed after a settlement of $1 million.

Business Insider states that Herd's accusations were against Justin Mateen and Sean Rad, the co-founders of Tinder. Herd claimed that she and Mateen were in an on-and-off relationship and separated in 2013. Whitney revealed that Mateen was reportedly abusive towards her which led to their split.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, Whitney Wolfe Herd was aiming to bring a new dating app emphasizing females. She then formed Bumble in 2014 where females can get in touch with males based on the matches advised by the app.

The number of users touched the mark of 100 million by 2020 and she gained recognition as the youngest woman to lead a company.

Whitney Wolfe Herd has funded another dating app for g*ys. Evening Standard stated in 2017 that the app was getting around 2 million swipes each day and the main intention was to make g*y dating safer.