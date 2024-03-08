Who is the only actor to win two Oscar Awards for one role? Explored 

Harold Russell is the only actor to win two Oscar Awards for the same role. He was an army instructor and wasn’t even a professional actor. There have been many memorable performances in the history of Oscar awards that have left a lasting impact on audiences.

However, his extraordinary achievement distinguished him from the rest of the Oscar-winning actors and remains unmatched in the history of the Oscars. He has won the Oscars for best supporting actor and an honorary Oscar. He was awarded the Honorary Oscar by the Academy to honor his contribution to disabled veterans through the medium of movies.

As for the Best Supporting Actor, it was an unexpected win, as he was competing with actors like Charles Coburn, William Demarest, Claude Rains and Clifton Webb.

Who was Harold Russell?

Harold Russell was born on January 14, 1914, in North Sydney, Nova Scotia, Canada. He later moved to Massachusetts with his family. He was an American World War II veteran and lost both of his hands during the service.

He was featured in an army film titled Dairy of a Sergeant. The film depicted veteran rehabilitation following an accident that cost him his hands. Later, despite his disability and inexperience in acting, he was cast in the drama film, The Best Years of Our Lives.

Later, in his debut, he appeared in two more films, Inside Moves (1980) and Dogtown (1997). He did not pursue acting as his full-time career, though.

He returned to school, earning a business degree from Boston University. He continued to be an advocate for veterans and the disabled throughout his life. He wrote an autobiography, Victory in My Hands, in 1949.

Which film earned Russell Oscar Awards?

The Best Years of Our Lives was directed by William Wyler. When he saw the Diary of a Sergeant, he was deeply moved by Harold's portrayal. He cast Russell in his 1946 movie, which explored the struggles of three soldiers as they tried to settle into civilian life after returning from the war.

Russell played Homer Parrish, a US Navy sailor, working his way through life-changing injuries and their impact on his relationships.

Did Harold Russell have any other notable achievements?

In addition to his outstanding career, Harold Russell had several other achievements. From the early 1960s to the 1980s, he chaired the President's Commission on Employment of the Handicapped. He worked to enhance employment options for disabled people.

In 1965, he received the Golden Plate Award from the American Academy of Achievement for his contributions and resilience.

What were the circumstances surrounding Russell's passing?

The Oscar-winning actor died at the age of 88 on January 29, 2002, in a care home in Needham, Massachusetts. He had a heart attack. Russell was instrumental in the formation of AMVETS, a group for injured veterans.

His legacy as the only actor to win two Oscar awards for the same role stands out as the most remarkable achievement of his life in cinema. His dedication to advocating for disabled veterans further solidified his impact and contribution to society.